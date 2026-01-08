From Poland To Canada, From Heartbreak To Hope: The Powerful Story Behind Irene Pitura's New Must-Read Novel

Some stories are imagined. Others are lived first - carved out of struggle, resilience, and the quiet strength of survival.

For author Irene Pitura, her newest novel delivers exactly that kind of emotional journey. Born in Poland and immigrating to Canada in 1973, Irene brings a deeply human understanding of displacement, reinvention, and endurance to her storytelling.

Her previous novels - Till Death (Or a Younger Woman) Do Us Part and Last Piece of the Puzzle (written under her pen name Jessie Carr ) - captivated readers with emotional depth and gripping twists.

Now, she returns with her most haunting and intimate work yet:

Luck of the Polish, available now on Amazon:

At the heart of this novel is Marisha, a woman whose past refuses to let her go.

A Woman Haunted by Luck - or Something Far More Sinister

Marisha has lived her entire life under a dark, lingering shadow.

Three trips to the altar... yet she remains unmarried phone calls in the dead of night who seem to know too much.A constant feeling of being watched.

Is she cursed?Unlucky?Or is her past following her in ways she never imagined?

Through Marisha's private diary, readers witness her unraveling - and rebuilding - as she confronts decades of unanswered questions.

A Childhood of Loss, a Life of Questions

Her story begins in Poland, where a young Marisha is orphaned and passed between relatives like a burden nobody wants.

So, when an aunt in Canada offers her a fresh start, she clings to the hope of a better life hope quickly gives way to disillusionment.

The nightmares she thought she'd left behind have only changed shape.

It takes thirty years, and a life-changing trip to Mexico, for Marisha to uncover the shocking truth behind her misfortunes - and the revelation that finally brings her peace.

Meet the Author: Irene Pitura







Irene Pitura was born in Poland and built her life in Canada after immigrating in 1973. She has called Kelowna, British Columbia home for decades, where she began writing novels in 2005. Her works are known for their deep emotional resonance and intricate storytelling.

Under the pen name Jessie Carr, she published:



Till Death (Or a Younger Woman) Do Us Part Last Piece of the Puzzle

Today, Irene continues expanding her literary world with upcoming children's books, proving that creativity knows no boundaries.

A Novel for Anyone Searching for the“Why” Behind Life's Pain

This is a story for readers who have ever wondered:“Why does misfortune follow me?”“Is my past still shaping my future?”“What truth have I overlooked?”

Marisha's journey is raw, suspenseful, and deeply human - a reminder that healing begins where fear ends.

With stunning emotional clarity, Irene Pitura delivers a novel that will stay with readers long after the final page.