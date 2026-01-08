Chabad Of St. Petersburg Brings First-Ever Jewish Experience To Downtown St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - The Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg proudly presents The St. Petersburg Jewish Experience, a one-of-a-kind cultural celebration bringing music, comedy, food, and community spirit to downtown St. Petersburg.

The event will take place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:30 PM at The Floridian Social.

Featuring live performance, laughter, kosher cuisine, and meaningful community engagement, this event highlights the rich diversity Jewish culture with world-class entertainment:



Yechiel Jacobs – internationally acclaimed comedian and social media personality.. 8th Day – the legendary Jewish band led by brothers Shmueli & Benzti Marcus.



Authentic Israeli dishes will be available on-site by SILVIA Catering, with vegetarian options offered before the show and during intermission.

Tickets can be purchased at

Learn more at chabadsp

About Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg

The Chabad Jewish Center is a vibrant hub for Jewish life in St. Petersburg, offering community programs, education, spiritual services, and outreach that welcome people of all backgrounds.