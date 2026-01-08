CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Forte Group Holdings Inc. (FGH)
|
Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée:
|
Le 13 JAN 2026
|
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement:
|
Le 13 JAN 2026
|
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue:
|
Le 13 JAN 2026
|
New Name/Nouveau Nom:
|
Vanta Holdings Inc.
|
New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole:
|
VNTA
|
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:
|
92214C 10 2
|
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:
|
CA 92214C 10 2 3
|
Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole:
|
FGH
|
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:
|
349933101/CA3499331013
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....
Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ....
Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment