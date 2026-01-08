Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change And Consolidation - Forte Group Holdings Inc. (FGH)


2026-01-08 07:10:16
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - Forte Group Holdings Inc. (FGH)

January 08, 2026 5:25 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 8 janvier/January 2026) - Forte Group Holdings Inc. (FGH) has announced a name and symbol change to Vanta Holdings Inc. (VNTA) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 4,393,374 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name, symbol, and CUSIP number on January 13, 2026.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on January 12, 2026. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Forte Group Holdings Inc. (FGH) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en Vanta Holdings Inc. (VNTA) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour dix (10) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation de la société sera réduit à environ 4 393 374 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et avec un nouveau nom, symbole et numéro CUSIP le 13 janvier 2026.

Veuillez noter que toutes les ordres en cours seront annulés à la fermeture des bureaux le 12 janvier 2026. Les courtiers sont rappelés de ressaisir leurs commandes en tenant compte de la consolidation des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée:

Le 13 JAN 2026

Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement:

Le 13 JAN 2026

Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue:

Le 13 JAN 2026

New Name/Nouveau Nom:

Vanta Holdings Inc.

New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole:

VNTA

NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP:

92214C 10 2

NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN:

CA 92214C 10 2 3

Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole:

FGH

Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN:

349933101/CA3499331013

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: ....

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: ....

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

MENAFN08012026004218003983ID1110575503



Newsfile Corp

