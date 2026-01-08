403
Lebanese Min.: Army Resolute In Restoring State Monopoly Of Weapons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos affirmed on Thursday that the army is proceeding with implementing the plan of confining weapons and placing them under the state's control without any delay.
The statement came after the cabinet had held its meeting at the Republican Palace in Baabda, under the leadership of President Joseph Aoun and in the presence of Prime Minister Nasaf Salam.
Morcos said the army's success in the plan is related to ensuring its operational needs - equipment and the support of concerned countries which has not yet been provided.
The government should understand the army's operational needs and major challenges, mainly the ongoing Israeli occupation of some border checkpoints, he added.
Morcos indicated that the Army Commander Rudolf Heikal will submit his monthly report to the cabinet in February that includes an updated field assessment and additional requirements for implementing the plan.
He noted that the army is concurrently achieving tasks to control the northern area of the Litani River so as to avert the use and transfer of weapons, thus strengthening the state's control over the Lebanese territories.
The military plan is part of the country's national security strategy on which the army and police are working, he stated.
Earlier today, the Lebanese army declared that the plan to confine weapons has reached an advanced phase after achieving the first stage's objectives in an effective and tangible manner. (end)
