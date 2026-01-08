403
PSG Wins French Super Cup Following Penalties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday managed to win the Trophe Des Champions for the 14th time as they secured a 4-1 penalty score against Marseille.
The match was held at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium for the first time as the match full-time ended with a 2-2 draw, as extra time was stretched to penalties where PSG managed to obtain the trophy.
The first half of the match witnessed a dominant PSG performance, opening the score at the 13th minute thanks to Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele.
After a number of attacking attempts, Marseille failed to score in the first half, as PSG depended on its defense and its counterattacking methods on their side.
In the Second half, Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi made his changes, hoping to score the equalizer as he got what he wanted when the referee awarded a penalty to Mason Greenwood, who successfully converted it in the 76th minute, putting Marseille back in the game.
The match continued with excitement, as attacking opportunities went back and forth until Marseille's second goal was scored through PSG player William Batsho's own goal.
As the match was heading in favor of Marseille all the way until additional time was added, PSG managed to equalize in the 95th minute with Gonzalo Ramos's goal, sending the match directly to penalty kicks to decide the title.
PSG topped the penalty shootout with four successful kicks compared to one kick for Marseille, which witnessed the brilliance of PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, giving his team its 14th Trophe Des Champions title. (pickup previous)
