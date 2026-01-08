Indian Railways To Honour 100 Employees At 70Th Rail Seva Puraskar

Indian Railways is set to felicitate 100 committed employees and officers during the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025 in recognition of their exemplary service and outstanding contributions to the organisation.

The award ceremony will be held on January 9 at the India International Convention & Expo Centre (Yashobhoomi), Dwarka, New Delhi, a release said. The Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, will confer the 70th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar on the selected Railway personnel. The ceremony will also be attended by the Minister of State for Railways & Jal Shakti, V Somanna, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, Ravneet Singh, the Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, Satish Kumar, along with Members of the Railway Board and General Managers of various Railway Zones and Production Units.

Award Categories and Honourees

A total of 100 awardees have been selected for the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2025, covering a wide spectrum of contributions in innovation, operational efficiency, safety, security, revenue augmentation, timely completion of projects, excellence in sports and other distinguished areas of service.

Innovation and Efficiency

Seventeen officers and employees will be honoured for introducing new innovations, processes and procedures leading to improved productivity, economies in expenditure, import substitution and more effective utilisation of resources, thereby strengthening overall efficiency within Indian Railways.

Courage and Public Service

22 railway employees and officers will be recognised for meritorious acts performed in disregard of personal safety, resulting in the protection of lives and Railway property and exemplifying exceptional courage, commitment and dedication to public service.

Revenue Augmentation and Financial Discipline

Fourteen officers and staff members will be awarded for their notable contributions in increasing Railway earnings and for effectively tackling ticketless travel, thefts and other malpractices, thereby strengthening financial discipline and safeguarding revenue.

Operations, Safety and Asset Management

While 19 employees and officers will be honoured for their exemplary work in improving operations, enhancing safety and security, ensuring better maintenance practices and promoting the optimal utilisation and protection of Railway assets, it said.

Project Completion and Infrastructure

Sixteen officers and employees will be recognised for the completion of important Railway projects within record timelines, contributing significantly to infrastructure expansion, capacity enhancement and improved operational performance.

Special Contributions and Professional Excellence

Ten officers and employees will be recognised for their outstanding performance in fields beyond the defined categories, reflecting professional excellence, dedication and impactful contributions across diverse functional domains of Indian Railways.

Excellence in Sports

Two sportspersons who have achieved national and international recognition in sports and brought laurels to Indian Railways will also be conferred the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar-2025.

Zonal Achievements and Special Recognitions

In addition to individual honours, 26 Shields will be awarded to the best-performing Railway Zones across various categories, acknowledging their outstanding achievements and overall excellence.

The awardees include personnel who played a critical role in ensuring safe and seamless Railway operations during large-scale events such as the Mahakumbh. The awardees also include officers whose contributions during Operation Sindoor ensured uninterrupted railway operations and public relief under demanding conditions, as well as those who introduced advanced Ballast Cleaning Machines in difficult sections, significantly improving track safety, ride quality, and long-term maintenance efficiency.

Commitment to a Safer, Efficient Railway

The award ceremony underscores Indian Railways' commitment to recognising dedication, professionalism and exemplary service, while celebrating the collective efforts of its workforce in building a safer, more efficient and passenger-centric Rail system. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)