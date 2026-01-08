Ponce De Leon Foundation Awarded Grants In The Amount Of $635,000 To Nonprofits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRONX, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the Ponce De Leon Foundation is pleased to announce it has awarded $635,000 to nonprofits that are making a difference in our communities. Since its inception in 2017, the Foundation has provided over $3.6 million in grants.

Madeline V. Marquez, Executive Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated "with each passing year, the number of grant applications continues to grow, a powerful reminder of the vast needs and extraordinary potential within our communities. We take pride in honoring all of our focus areas and in distributing funds with fairness and care, ensuring that every organization we support can strengthen its impact and help create lasting change."

Carlos P. Naudon, President and Director of the Ponce De Leon Foundation, stated "corporate social responsibility is our heartbeat, we live it, breathe it, and joyfully serve our communities."

Steven A. Tsavaris, Chairman of the Ponce De Leon Foundation added, "partnership thrives when missions align, we are humbled by these impactful organizations."

Aid for Aids International Inc: $20,000 for the Trauma-Informed Psychoeducational Groups Project

Andromeda Community Initiative: $20,000 for Construction Career Pathways Program

Astoria/Queens SHARE-ING & CARE-ING: $20,000 for Pathways to Prevention: Inclusive Cancer Education & Services for Queens Communities.

Braata Productions Inc: $20,000 for After-school & Senior Center Programming.

Bridge Street Development Corp: $25,000 for BSDC Older Adult Services.

Bronx Arts Ensemble Inc: $20,000 for the BAE Professionals Musicians Wages Concert Series.

Brooklyn Children's Museum: $20,000 for Cultural Festivals 2026.

Center for Supportive Schools: $30,000 for Advancing Student Leadership Through When Students Lead & AI Literacy a PS 23/Mahatma K. Gandhi School.

Daniel's Music Foundation: $20,000 for The 7th Annual Danny Awards.

Dream Dare to Revitalize Education thru Arts & Mediation: $20,000 for Making Action Plans for Success.

Educational Video Center Inc: $15,000 for Youth Media Arts & Credible Educators Program.

Emma's Torch Ltd: $20,000 for Building Economic Mobility for Low Income Refugees through Culinary Education.

First Jamaica Community & Urban Development Corp: $20,000 for the FJCUDC Food Expansion Program.

Giving Alternative Learners Uplifting Opportunities Inc: $20,000 for the Therapeutic Riding Program for Seniors-Silver Saddles.

Internationals Network for Public Schools Inc: $20,000 for Internationals Financial Literacy Course Development Project.

Jersey City Theatre Center Inc: $30,000 for The JCTC Global Arts Education Program.

Legal Action Center of the City of New York Inc: $20,000 for Fair Housing for New Yorkers with Convictions Program.

LIFT Inc: $20,000 for LIFT-New York Coaching Program.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors Inc: $20,000 for Building Stability for Brooklyn Homeowners Program.

New Heights Youth, Inc: $20,000 for the College Bound Program.

Opportunities for a Better Tomorrow: $25,000 for Clearing the Path to Employment Program.

Palisades Emergency Residence Corp: $30,000 for Case Management Program.

Part of the Solution, Inc (POTS): $20,000 for the ESOL Program.

POINT Community Development Corp: $20,000 for Youth Arts Education Program.

Renaissance Youth Center: $15,000 for Renaissance Youth Center STEM Learning Adventures Program.

The Carter Burden Center for the Aging Inc: $20,000 for Essential Services for East Harlem Older Adults.

The Neighborhood Self Help by Older Persons Project (SHOPP): $20,000 for SHOPP Senior Community Assistance Project.

The Possibility Project: $20,000 for The Possibility Project's Performing Arts Programs for Youth Empowerment.

The Washington Headquarters Association, New York Morris-Jumel Mansion Inc: $15,000 for Outreach School Programs.

Union City Music Project, Inc: $15,000 for 2026 After School Orchestral Music Programs for Hudson County Kids.

Women for Afghan Women: $15,000 for Senior Programs.

About the Ponce De Leon Foundation

The Ponce De Leon Foundation is a private 501(c)3 charitable corporation launched in 2017 with a generous gift of stock and cash from Ponce Bank. As the bank has grown, so has the foundation, and when Ponce Bank became a fully public entity in January of 2022 additional funds were donated. Ponce De Leon Foundation's mission remains, to improve the quality of life in the communities in which Ponce Bank maintains full-service branches. With these gifts, Ponce Bank made clear its commitment to continue its tradition of supporting the communities it serves. For further information on the Ponce De Leon Foundation, you can send an email to ....

About Ponce Bank N.A.

Ponce Bank, N.A. was founded in the Bronx in 1960 by Puerto Ricans who chose to invest in their community at a time when most financial institutions were leaving. Today, the Bank operates 13 branches across the New York Metro area, with $3.2 billion in assets and over $500 million in capital. Headquartered in the Bronx, Ponce Bank, N.A. is one of the nation's largest Latino-led Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs). The Bank directs nearly 75% of its loans to low- and moderate-income neighborhoods and has been ranked #1 in Housing Focus among the 20 largest CDFI banks in terms of Assets, Deposits, and Lending. The Bank's parent company, Ponce Financial Group, Inc., trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PDLB.

Media Contact:

Jane Trachet

+1 (718) 734-7730

...