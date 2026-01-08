Mark Wilkinson
- Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Sheffield
Mark Wilkinson is Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Sheffield and Honorary Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Prof Wilkinson qualified and trained in Sheffield. He undertook a PhD in the science of hip replacement at the University of Sheffield, which he completed in 2001. Mark received his specialist training in the treatment of hip and knee problems in Sheffield and at the Wrightington Hospital (where modern hip replacement surgery was first developed). Mark also underwent specialist fellowship training in hip and knee replacement surgery in Canada, Switzerland, and Japan.Experience
- –present Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Sheffield
