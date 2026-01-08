Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mark Wilkinson

Mark Wilkinson


2026-01-08 03:15:55
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Sheffield
Profile Articles Activity

Mark Wilkinson is Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Sheffield and Honorary Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Prof Wilkinson qualified and trained in Sheffield. He undertook a PhD in the science of hip replacement at the University of Sheffield, which he completed in 2001. Mark received his specialist training in the treatment of hip and knee problems in Sheffield and at the Wrightington Hospital (where modern hip replacement surgery was first developed). Mark also underwent specialist fellowship training in hip and knee replacement surgery in Canada, Switzerland, and Japan.

Experience
  • –present Professor of Orthopaedics, University of Sheffield

The Conversation

MENAFN08012026000199003603ID1110575019



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search