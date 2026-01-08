Horror In Nowshera: Attempt To Bury Newborn Alive Foiled At Graveyard

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Nowshera: An attempt to bury a newborn baby alive at Gul Dheri graveyard in Ziarat Kaka Sahib was foiled due to the timely action of a local youth.

The suspects, including a woman, left the newborn baby in the graveyard during severe cold weather and fled in a car.

The Nazim of Gul Dheri village and local residents immediately intervened and shifted the newborn to Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex, Nowshera, where the baby is receiving medical treatment.

According to Chairman Pediatrics at Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Complex, Dr. Irfan, the abandoned newborn is suffering from a severe congenital condition known as Harlequin Ichthyosis. However, doctors are making continuous efforts to save the baby's life.

Former Nazim Gul Dheri, Rehmanullah, stated that he received information about unknown individuals bringing a body to the graveyard in a car. Upon reaching the site, it was discovered that a premature newborn baby had been left in the freezing cold and was immediately shifted to the hospital. Following the incident, the Child Protection Agency was called in.

Police said that a case has been registered at Badarshi Police Station against unknown suspects, including a woman, under section PPC 338-C, and investigations are underway.

Deputy Commissioner Nowshera, Irfanullah Mehsud, said that the newborn has officially been handed over to the Child Protection Agency. A DNA test has also been decided, and legal proceedings are in progress.

It is worth mentioning that last year, in 2025, the body of a newborn baby was found in a shopping bag in a garbage bin within the limits of Nowshera Cantt Police Station. Similarly, in February 2025, a newborn baby girl was buried alive at Gambat Baba graveyard in Nowshera Kalan but was rescued in time by local residents.

Later, a Pakistan Army major from Risalpur Cantonment formally adopted the baby girl. In another incident in Jahangira, a newborn baby was also abandoned in a graveyard and was saved after public information.

According to sources, no suspect has so far been arrested in cases involving newborn babies being abandoned in graveyards. Three such incidents were reported last year, while this is the first reported case in 2026. However, out of four incidents, a case was registered in only one.