Food Allergy Market To Evolve Rapidly Over The Next Decade By 2034, Delveinsight Observes Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharma, DBV Technologies, Intrommune Therapeutics, Xencor, Vedanta Bio

The Key Food Allergy Companies in the market include - Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, Intrommune Therapeutics, Xencor, Vedanta Biosciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Aravax, Regeneron, DBV Technologies, Novartis AG, Camallergy, Genentech, GI Innovation, and others.
DelveInsight's “Food Allergy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Food Allergy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Food Allergy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Food Allergy Market Report:
The Food Allergy market size in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 3,518 million in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, reaching around USD 9,205 million by 2034 across key markets, including the US, EU4, UK, and Japan.
Within the 7MM, the United States represented the largest segment of the food allergy market, valued at approximately USD 2,420 million in 2024.
In March 2025, DBV Technologies reached an understanding with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on written responses to its Type D Investigational New Drug (IND) meeting request. The FDA concurred with DBV's proposal that safety exposure data from the VITESSE Phase III study of the Viaskin Peanut Patch in children aged 4-7 years would be sufficient to support BLA filing for this age group, thereby accelerating the anticipated timeline for BLA submission to the first half of 2026.
In March 2025, the US FDA approved NEFFY for the treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in children who are aged 4 years and older and weigh 15 to 35 years.
In February 2025, researchers at Imperial College's National Heart & Lung Institute (NHLI) shared promising results from the initial phase of clinical trials for a novel peanut allergy vaccine. Working alongside industry partner Allergy Therapeutics, the Imperial team developed the vaccine using virus-like particle (VLP) technology to deliver the peanut allergen protein Ara h2. According to their recent publication in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (JACI), the Phase 1 first-in-human trial confirmed the vaccine's safety and tolerability, showing no allergic reactions during skin prick tests when compared to control treatments.
In September 2024, DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV – ISIN: FR0010417345 – Nasdaq: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, has announced the completion of patient screening for the Phase 3 VITESSE trial (Viaskin Peanut Immunotherapy Trial to Evaluate Safety, Simplicity, and Efficacy). This study evaluates the modified Viaskin Peanut Patch in children aged 4 to 7 years with peanut allergy.
Among the 7MM, the US accounted for the largest food allergy market size. i.e., USD ~2,420 million in 2024.
Among EU4 and the UK, Spain accounted for the highest food allergy market size in 2024, while France occupied the lowest.
In 2024, among all the current Food Allergy therapies, the highest revenue was generated by Epinephrine, i.e., nearly USD 1,420 million in the US.
By 2034, it is estimated that ANAPHYLM will secure the largest Food Allergy market size among the emerging Food Allergy therapies in the 7MM.
The total number of diagnosed food allergy prevalent cases in the 7MM ranges from approximately 60,276,500 in 2024.
Among the gender-specific contribution, male had the highest occurrence of cases from ~19,309,000 in 2024 in the US.
In EU4 and the UK, maximum cases of food allergy were in Spain with ~5,775,500, whereas the minimum number of cases were in France in 2024.
The total number of diagnosed food allergy prevalent cases in Japan were ~2,669,600 in 2024.
In 2024, within the 7MM, on the basis of severity in adults, the number of food allergy cases was more in severe; 24,979,000 then mild to moderate. These numbers are expected to rise by 2034.
In 2024, shellfish allergy was the most common type of food allergy in the US with the highest number of cases; 8,549,100.
Key Food Allergy Companies: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, Intrommune Therapeutics, Xencor, Vedanta Biosciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Aravax, Regeneron, DBV Technologies, Novartis AG, Camallergy, Genentech, GI Innovation, and others
Key Food Allergy Therapies: Palforzia, Ligelizumab, Viaskin Peanut, INT301, AIMab7195, VE416, ADP101, PVX-108, Dupilumab, DBV 135, Ligelizumab, CA002, Omalizumab, GI 301, and others
The Food Allergy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Food Allergy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Food Allergy market dynamics.
Food Allergy Overview
A food allergy develops when the immune system identifies a particular food as harmful and responds by triggering symptoms, which is known as an allergic reaction. These allergic reactions are caused by allergens, which are specific foods that induce immune responses in susceptible individuals.
Food Allergy Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Food Allergy Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Food Allergy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Food Allergy
Prevalent Cases of Food Allergy by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Food Allergy
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Food Allergy
Food Allergy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Food Allergy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Food Allergy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Food Allergy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Food Allergy Therapies and Key Companies
INT301: Intrommune Therapeutics
AIMab7195: Xencor
VE416: Vedanta Biosciences
ADP101: Alladapt Immunotherapeutics
PVX-108: Aravax
Dupilumab: Regeneron
DBV 135: DBV Technologies
Ligelizumab: Novartis AG
CA002: Camallergy
Omalizumab: Genentech
GI 301: GI Innovation
Food Allergy Market Drivers
Increasing prevalence of food allergies, growth in commercial and scientific activities for research and development are some of the important factors that are fueling the Food Allergy Market.
Food Allergy Market Barriers
However, lack of Public awareness, accurate diagnosis of food allergies is critical and other factors are creating obstacles in the Food Allergy Market growth.
Scope of the Food Allergy Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Food Allergy Companies: Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals, DBV Technologies, Intrommune Therapeutics, Xencor, Vedanta Biosciences, Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Aravax, Regeneron, DBV Technologies, Novartis AG, Camallergy, Genentech, GI Innovation, and others
Key Food Allergy Therapies: Palforzia, Ligelizumab, Viaskin Peanut, INT301, AIMab7195, VE416, ADP101, PVX-108, Dupilumab, DBV 135, Ligelizumab, CA002, Omalizumab, GI 301, and others
Food Allergy Therapeutic Assessment: Food Allergy current marketed and Food Allergy emerging therapies
Food Allergy Market Dynamics: Food Allergy market drivers and Food Allergy market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Food Allergy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement
Table of Contents
1. Food Allergy Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Food Allergy
3. SWOT analysis of Food Allergy
4. Food Allergy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Food Allergy Market Overview at a Glance
6. Food Allergy Disease Background and Overview
7. Food Allergy Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Food Allergy
9. Food Allergy Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Food Allergy Unmet Needs
11. Food Allergy Emerging Therapies
12. Food Allergy Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Food Allergy Market Analysis (2020–2034)
14. Food Allergy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Food Allergy Market Drivers
16. Food Allergy Market Barriers
17. Food Allergy Appendix
18. Food Allergy Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
