Sharjah Ruler Raises Monthly Social Support To Dh17,500 For 4,237 Cases

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved raising the monthly social support given to some cases under the Social Services Department to Dh17,500 per case for 4,237 cases, at a total annual cost of Dh404,940,624.

The move aims to ensure these families attain a decent standard of living, the emirate's Media Office stated on Thursday, adding that several categories benefit from the social support programme, including:



The elderly (3,126 cases)

Widows (134 cases)

Divorced women (877 cases) Low-income individuals (two or more persons aged 45–59), totalling 100 cases

The approval also covers the processing of 560 employment requests, the handling of 672 housing rent cases, and the follow-up of housing construction applications across cities and regions in Sharjah.

Implementation of the decision will begin in Sharjah City, followed by the other regions of the emirate. Sharjah City includes 2,415 cases at an annual cost exceeding Dh231 million. In Khor Fakkan, 513 cases will benefit at a cost of up to Dh50 million annually, while Kalba has 588 cases costing up to Dh57 million. Dibba Al-Hisn records 248 cases at a cost of up to Dh23 million annually, and Al Dhaid has 173 cases with an annual cost of Dh16.4 million.

The move aligns with Sharjah's vision of establishing an integrated social welfare system, ensuring support reaches those entitled to it across all cities and regions of the emirate.

On January 5, 2026, Sheikh Dr Sultan raised support for all employees at the Department of Islamic Affairs. He directed that the value of social assistance for all beneficiaries of the Social Services Department be increased to Dh17,500.

The Ruler has also directed that mosque imams in the emirate, who had been working under a stipend-based system-be appointed to the Sharjah Government payroll as of January 1, with retroactive compensatory financial payments granted for the period during which they previously worked under the stipend system.