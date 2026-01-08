The Abdali Signs Agreement To Commence Phase Two Infrastructure Works With Over Jd21m

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Abdali Investment and Development has officially launched phase two of infrastructure works of The Abdali during a signing ceremony on Wednesday with the appointed contractor, Ahmad Yousef Al-Tarawneh & Partner. Ltd, formally initiating the project's largest expansion to date.

With a planned built-up area exceeding 1.2 million square meters, phase two significantly expands The Abdali's urban and economic footprint in central Amman, surpassing the scale of phase one, according to an Abdali Investment and Development statement.

The agreement was signed by President and Chairman of Abdali Investment and Development Amer Fayez and Founder and General Manager of Ahmad Yousef Al-Tarawneh & Partner Ltd. Ahmad Tarawneh, marking phase two's transition from strategic planning to on-ground execution.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the Board of Mawared Sami Halaseh, alongside representatives of Abdali Investment and Development partners; Dar Al Handasah, the project's designer; Arab Bank, the project's financing partner; and Allied Planning & Engineering Corporation, the project management company overseeing the works.

As the most ambitious stage in The Abdali's growth journey, phase two advances the project from readiness to delivery through comprehensive infrastructure works, in line with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah to promote investment-led development and economic growth in Jordan, per the highest international standards.

Phase two builds on the success of phase one, which transformed The Abdali into a fully operational, integrated urban destination.

Infrastructure development under phase two enables the next wave of multinational investment, unlocking a diversified blend of commercial, residential, hospitality and specialised projects across mixed-use zoned land that offers investors development flexibility and long-term value.

Beyond construction, phase two is expected to generate wide-ranging economic impact through job creation, activation of local supply chains and increased demand across multiple sectors.

The Abdali continues to stand as a successful model of public–private partnership, demonstrating how integrated planning and disciplined execution can produce high-impact, future-oriented urban developments.

“The signing of the phase two infrastructure works marks a defining milestone in The Abdali's journey, as our largest expansion phase moves decisively into execution,” Fayez said.

“It reflects the confidence of our government partners, shareholders and investors in the foundations established through phase one and in our ability to deliver at scale. Jordan continues to offer a competitive and supportive investment environment, and infrastructure is the platform through which this confidence is translated into sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” he added.