EUR/USD Forex Signal 08/01: Drops To Key Support (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Bullish view
- Buy the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1805. Add a stop-loss at 1.1550. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the EUR/USD pair and set a take-profit at 1.1550. Add a stop-loss at 1.1805.
At the same time, thousands of government workers took Donald Trump's offers to quit. This is one of the main reasons why the unemployment rate has jumped to 4.6%.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewEUR/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the EUR/USD pair has retreated in the past few days, moving from a high of 1.1805 to the current 1.1680. It has moved below the diagonal trendline, which connects the lowest levels in November and December last year.On the positive side, the Supertrend indicator is green, while the pair is above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Also, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has started moving downwards.Therefore, the pair will likely rebound as bulls target the key resistance at 1.1805, the highest level on December 24. A move above that level will point to more upside to the key point at 1.1920.Ready to trade our daily Forex signal? Check out the best forex brokers in Europe worth using.
