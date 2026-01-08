Brazil's Beef: Arab Imports Surge Over 176%
Based on data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, ABIEC reported that Algeria imported 292.6% more, Egypt's purchases rose 222.5%, and the UAE's imports increased 176.1%.
Last year, Brazil achieved its highest volume of beef exports, shipping 3.50 million tons, a 20.9% increase compared to 2024. The revenue generated was USD 18.03 billion, about 40.1% higher. The data include fresh beef, processed products, offal, and others.
In total, Brazilian beef was exported to more than 170 countries in 2025. China was the top destination, accounting for 48% of Brazil's total exports, with 1.68 million tons generating USD 8.90 billion. The next largest markets, in descending order, were the United States, Chile, the European Union, Russia, and Mexico.
Read more:
Emirados e sauditas compram mais frango do Brasil
Translated by Guilherme Miranda©Notimex/AFP
The post Brazil's beef: Arab imports surge over 176% appeared first on ANBA News Agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment