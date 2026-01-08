Brazil's Beef: Arab Imports Surge Over 176%

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – At least three Arab countries-Algeria, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates-recorded significant increases in Brazilian beef imports last year compared to 2024, according to Brazilian beef exporter group ABIEC.

Based on data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, ABIEC reported that Algeria imported 292.6% more, Egypt's purchases rose 222.5%, and the UAE's imports increased 176.1%.

Last year, Brazil achieved its highest volume of beef exports, shipping 3.50 million tons, a 20.9% increase compared to 2024. The revenue generated was USD 18.03 billion, about 40.1% higher. The data include fresh beef, processed products, offal, and others.

In total, Brazilian beef was exported to more than 170 countries in 2025. China was the top destination, accounting for 48% of Brazil's total exports, with 1.68 million tons generating USD 8.90 billion. The next largest markets, in descending order, were the United States, Chile, the European Union, Russia, and Mexico.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

