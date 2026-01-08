IMT Ghaziabad Reports Strong Placement Momentum With Role Competency-Based Hiring Highest CTC At Rs. 35 LPA

MENAFN - NewsVoir) Delhi NCR, India

IMT Ghaziabad, a premier business school with a 45-year legacy of industry-relevant management education, is witnessing strong momentum in its ongoing placement season, driven by a strategic shift towards a role competency–based hiring framework aligned with evolving industry needs. The institute's placement outcomes reflect a broader transformation in management hiring, where organisations are increasingly prioritising role readiness, applied skills and long-term performance over volume-driven recruitment.

Placement activity at IMT Ghaziabad has remained robust across traditional and emerging B-school recruiting sectors including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consulting, IT and IT-enabled services, FMCG, investment banking, global capability centres (GCCs) and e-commerce. Recruiters have offered roles spanning strategy, management consulting, business analytics, product management, sales leadership and specialised functional profiles, underlining the relevance and industry alignment of the institute's talent pool.

By 31 December 2025, 400 students were placed with participation from 110 companies, including 25 new recruiters. The highest cost-to-company (CTC) offered so far stands at Rs. 35.00 LPA, while the average CTC is Rs. 18.89 LPA and the median CTC is Rs. 17.56 LPA. Notably, 25% of the total offers have come through Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), reflecting strong internship outcomes and sustained recruiter engagement.

Compensation outcomes show consistent depth across the batch, reinforcing the institute's focus on role-aligned capability building. The top 100 offers recorded an average CTC of Rs. 24.57 LPA, while subsequent cohorts demonstrated stable compensation aligned with functional complexity and sectoral demand.

BFSI emerged as the largest recruiting sector, accounting for 24% of total offers. Leading organisations such as Aditya Birla Capital, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Care Health, CRISIL, Dezerv, Edme, Federal Bank, HDFC Ergo, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Life and Tata Capital recruited students for roles across sales, marketing, product management, investment banking, wealth management, analytics, and risk and fraud management.

The IT and ITES sector accounted for 17% of the offers, with companies including Accenture (ATCI and AIOC), Adobe, Cisco, Genpact, IBM, MAQ Software, Polestar and Wipro Technologies offering roles in technology consulting, account management, product management, sales, operations, analytics and management trainee programs. Consulting firms contributed 12% of the offers, with recruiters such as Deloitte, KPMG, Gartner, Infosys Consulting, Fractal Analytics, Axtria and Oxane Partners hiring for consulting, strategy, analytics, credit and risk management and operations roles.

FMCG, consumer durables and pharmaceutical companies also accounted for 12% of the offers. Recruiters including AB InBev, Asian Paints, Britannia, Dabur, Dr. Reddy's, GSK, L'Oréal, Marico, Nestlé, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting and Zydus Wellness hired students across sales and marketing, management trainee programs, product management, strategy, finance and operations.

Investment banking roles constituted 8% of the offers, with firms such as Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo, BNY, Arcesium and Darashaw making offers in finance, investment banking, consulting and analytics. Global Capability Centres, also accounting for 8% of the offers, saw participation from HSBC GSC, PwC GCC, Société Générale, Macquarie, NatWest and Expedia Group, recruiting across credit and risk, finance, consulting, analytics, strategy and operations. The e-commerce sector contributed 5% of the total offers, with Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip, Policybazaar and VMock offering roles in account management, sales, marketing, product management and leadership tracks.

Commenting on the evolving placement strategy, Ms. Shailaja Sharma, Head – Placements, said,“We invited recruiters based on sectoral and functional alignment with student preferences. This year, we introduced the role competency framework to enable a seamless transition from hiring to high performance. The objective is to optimise three critical talent metrics for recruiters-Time to Recruit, Time to Deploy, and Time to Perform.”

Dr. Barnali Chaklader, Dean – Academics and Programs, highlighted the academic foundations supporting placement outcomes, stating,“Strong placements at IMT Ghaziabad are a natural outcome of rigorous academics, deep industry engagement, and the collective effort of our faculty and students. Our focus is on building the right skills, values, and confidence that organisations seek. Faculty-driven rigor, active alumni mentoring, and the institute's legacy together create trust among recruiters. When these elements align with student commitment, strong placement outcomes follow organically.”

Contextualising the results amid broader economic conditions, Dr. Poonam Garg, Chairperson – Placements, said,“Amid a challenging macroeconomic environment, IMT's interim placement progress reflects the institute's legacy of academic excellence and its commitment to rigor, industry relevance, and responsible leadership. The continued confidence of our corporate partners reinforces our focus on developing future-ready professionals who create sustainable value and adapt to evolving business realities.”

Highlighting the BFSI-specific academic integration, Prof. Harsimran Sandhu, Chairperson – PGDM BFS, noted,“The Role Competency Framework bridges the gap between classroom learning and real-world BFSI roles. By rigorously mapping the PGDM BFS curriculum to industry-defined competencies, we ensure that students are job-ready from day one, aligning academic depth with market relevance.”



Echoing the institute's placement momentum, students expressed confidence and satisfaction with their career outcomes.

Yash Mehta said,“IMT Ghaziabad's industry-aligned curriculum, strong faculty support, and institutional legacy enabled a confident transition into my role at Schneider Electric.” Sharing a similar sentiment, Kanishka Mathur noted,“The PGDM BFS program's blend of theory, live projects, and structured placement support was instrumental in helping me secure a PPO with JP Morgan Chase.” Their experiences reflect the effectiveness of IMT Ghaziabad's role competency–based approach in preparing students for high-impact roles across sectors.

Looking ahead, the next phase of rolling placements beginning January 2026 will focus on sectors such as e-commerce, fintech, healthtech, logistics and the expanding GCC ecosystem. Placements for students enrolled in international programs are being conducted through a separate, customised process, with the institute remaining optimistic about strong outcomes.

About IMT Ghaziabad

Institute of Management Technology Ghaziabad (IMT Ghaziabad), established in 1980, is India's premier management school. IMT Ghaziabad has been set up underthe aegis of Lajpat Rai Educational Society (LES), a society duly registered under Societies Act 1860, Government of India and is among the first few schools in India to be AACSB-accredited. It has also been accredited by the South Asian Quality Assurance System (SAQS) and the PGDM programs of IMT Ghaziabad are accredited by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), and all its two-year PGDM programs have been granted MBA equivalence by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU). IMT Ghaziabad was ranked among the Top 100 in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2024 and was #66 globally in the FT Masters in Finance 2025. It also holds the #30 position in the NIRF India Rankings 2025 (Management category), marking an impressive five-place jump. The institute offers AICTE-approved two-year management programs (PGDM Full-time, PGDM Marketing, PGDM Financial Management, PGDM Banking and Financial Services, and PGDM Dual Country Program), as well as programs for experienced professionals (PGDM ExP), and a fellow program in management (recognized as equivalent to a PhD by AIU). With a distinguished legacy of over four decades, IMT Ghaziabad has shaped students' professional journey, actively contributing to their success in leadership roles. IMT Ghaziabad has an engaged alumni network of over 15,000 alumni worldwide who thrive as business leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, public service leaders, and changemakers.

IMT Ghaziabad aims to achieve excellence and nurturing leadership through Knowledge, Innovation, Tech-readiness, Entrepreneurial Mindset, and Sustainability. To drive this aim, IMT Ghaziabad follows a robust, forward-looking curriculum design process, engaging experts, alums, and industry practitioners to ensure its offerings remain contemporary and globally relevant. The curriculum blends academic rigor, leadership development, design thinking, emerging technologies, and entrepreneurial thinking to cultivate a problem-solving, future-ready mindset. A pioneer in integrating sustainability and social responsibility into management education, IMT Ghaziabad's Sustainability and Social Responsibility (SSR) initiative has been recognized in AACSB's Innovations That Inspire, and the school is a proud UN PRME Champion.

The curriculum delivery at IMT Ghaziabad is managed by a distinguished faculty cohort that consists of experienced industry professionals and academically accomplished scholars who publish in globally reputed journals and create meaningful intellectual capital for stakeholders. For students, IMT Ghaziabad offers hands-on, future-forward learning through advanced facilities, including the Bloomberg Finance Lab, AI Clinic, and Digital Marketing Lab. Students gain global exposure through exchange programs with partner institutions in multiple countries and international internships. The institute has a diverse and inclusive campus, with around 40% of its students being female, and a vibrant culture driven by student-led clubs, committees, and events. With a strong commitment to innovation in pedagogy, meaningful research, and holistic student development, the institute is poised further to strengthen its stature as a premier business school.