Qatar Museums Welcomes 2026 With Creativity, Learning And Discovery

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums welcomes 2026 with a dynamic January programme of creative, educational, and community-focused activities held across its museums and creative hubs.

From hands-on workshops exploring heritage, design, and sustainability,

inspiring film screenings, and family-friendly outdoor experiences at Dadu Gardens, the month offers opportunities for all ages to learn, create, and connect. Highlights include the launch of Lusail Museum Conversations season one, which kickstarts with two insightful public lectures delving into the Late Ottoman world; From Me to NMoQ at the National Museum of Qatar, where visitors can design and share personal postcards; a colourful Turkish Mosaic Candle Holder Workshop at M7; From Script to Stitch at Liwan Design Studios and Labs, a costume design workshop bringing characters to life; and Architects: Build Your Own Modern Monument at the Museum of Islamic Art, where children can create their own miniature architectural masterpieces.

M7 inspires creativity through hands-on workshops in mosaic candle holders, punch needle Garangao tote bags, interior design, and macramé and colour, offering opportunities to learn new skills and personalise unique creations.

● Turkish Mosaic Candle Holder Workshop

January 9, 2026 | 3:30 PM to 5:00 PM | English

Create your own candle holder, using colourful mosaic pieces in a relaxing and artistic atmosphere. Receive all the necessary materials and guidance to come up with a mesmerising creation, even if you have no experience. Learn how to place a geometric template on a glass sphere.

Register here

Make Your Own Garangao Tote Bag - Punch Needle Workshop

10 January 2026 | 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM | English

Create your very own tote bag using the punch needle technique in this special Garangao edition workshop. Learn the basics step by step and design a tote bag that's completely unique to you.

Register here

Design Your Interior Space

January 10, 13, 17 & 20, 2026 | English

This intensive four-day workshop teaches homeowners, aspiring designers, and anyone interested in the art of interior design the essential skills needed to plan and execute a successful project. Participants will learn a professional, structured approach to build a functional, aesthetically superior design plan and complete digital mood board.

Register here:

Macrame & Colour Workshop

January 11, 2026 | 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM | English

A relaxing, creative workshop combining macrame textures and painting. Design your own artwork on a wooden base using ropes, colours, and your imagination. Perfect for beginners and craft lovers.

Register here:

The National Museum of Qatar invites visitors to craft personal postcards in From Me to NMoQ; capture and share family stories in an Ancestral Registry workshop; create textile sculptures inspired by Qatari heritage in Fabricated Horizon; or enjoy family-friendly film adventures with Hope and Turtle Odyssey, following sea turtles on their journeys across the oceans.

From Me to NMoQ in collaboration with Qatar Post

January 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2026 | 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM | English & Arabic

Visitors are invited to participate in a creative activity in collaboration with Qatar Post, where they can take Polaroid photos and write personal messages on special edition Qatar Post cards. These cards will then be displayed on the stand as part of a growing collective showcase. This interactive experience encourages self-expression, connection, and community engagement while celebrating the tradition of postcards and personal memories.

No registration required.

Workshop: Ancestral Registry

January 10 & 14, 2026 | 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM | English & Arabic

Join Ancestral Registry, a youth-led oral history workshop that invites participants to record stories about their grandparents and elders, exploring everyday life, values, struggles, and customs from earlier generations in Qatar.

Register here:

Fabricated Horizon: A Textile Sculpture Workshop

January 12 & 17, 2026 | 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM | English & Arabic

A hands-on textile sculpture workshop connecting Qatari heritage and sustainability through artistic exploration. This workshop engages the public through the Countryside: A Place to Live, Not to Leave exhibition, connecting Qatari heritage and sustainability with the arts. It encourages artistic expression and critical thinking through hands-on activities.

To register, contact: [email protected]

Film Screenings:“Hope” and“Turtle Odyssey”

Throughout January 2026 | Saturday - Thursday 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM, Friday 2:00 PM to 7:00pm | English & Arabic

Discover marine life, amazing habitats, and inspiring stories of survival and migration with exciting and educational films that inspire awareness to protect our oceans and save our planet. Experience“Hope”, a short film about Aqua, a sea turtle overcoming challenges and human impact, blending comedy and drama to inspire environmental awareness. Dive into an unforgettable adventure at the screening of the documentary“Turtle Odyssey”. Follow Bunji the sea turtle, from hatching to great adventures across the ocean.

No registration required.

The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) brings Islamic art and architecture to life through hands-on workshops, family activities like International Children's Day at MIA, creative building sessions in Architects: Build Your Own Modern Monument, and discovering intricate designs in a Flowers of the Past workshop.

International Children's Day at MIA

January 10, 2026 | 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM | English & Arabic

Spend an afternoon outdoors at MIA to reflect on the beauty of the building, build up your kit inspired by MIA, and open your eyes to the wonders of Islamic art, inspired by the I. M. Pei exhibition.

No registration required.

Architects: Build Your Own Modern Monument

January 20, 2026 | 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM | English

Step into the shoes of a real architect and design your very own modern monument! Inspired by the bold shapes and imaginative buildings of world-famous architect I.M. Pei, this creative workshop introduces children aged 8–12 to the basics of architecture through fun, hands-on exploration.

Register here:

Workshop: Flowers of the Past

January 26 - 27, 2026 | 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM | English & Arabic

Join us for an immersive workshop where young artists aged 12-14 years, will explore the beauty of Islamic art and artefacts in a captivating gallery tour at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) followed by a hands-on workshop. Discover the intricate designs of various pots and vases, then unleash your creativity as you sketch and paint your unique vase designs on cardboard. Finally, transform your creations into functional masterpieces by adding holes for plants and flowers.

Register here:

Lusail Museum launches season one of the Lusail Museum Conversations, where leading international historians and thinkers explore the Late Ottoman world in this new series of public events.

Public Lecture: Princes, Patrons, and Painters: The Ottoman Palace and the Challenge of Modernity

January 13, 2026 | 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM | English

In this lecture, Edhem Eldem explores the paintings of the last Ottoman caliph, Abdülmecid (1868-1944), examining how he used his own art to project a self-image of modernity and responsibility following the Young Turk Revolution of 1908. Through the lens of palace culture and visual production, his practice sheds light on the paradoxes of Ottoman modernisation and the often-overlooked role of imperial figures in shaping cultural narratives.

Register here:

Public Lecture: At the Empire's Edge: Art, Authority, and Reform in Nineteenth-Century Tunis

January 27, 2026 | 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM | English

This lecture shows how Tunisia's rulers reshaped political imagery and ceremonial language in the nineteenth century to assert new dynamics of reform and transformation. Starting with the Tunisian Bey's historic visit to Paris in 1846, it explores how art, diplomacy, and architecture positioned the country at a crossroads of Ottoman reform, Mediterranean exchange, and an emerging modern statehood.

To register, contact: [email protected]

Liwan Design Studios and Labs hosts a series of workshops, exploring visual narratives, character design, and immersive soundscapes, alongside a film screening weekend highlighting the design choices behind iconic moments in cinema.

Storyboarding = Storytelling

January 12 - 15, 2026 | 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM | English

In this creative workshop, participants will create storyboards from script pages, discovering how storyboarding can shape storytelling, visually expressing pacing and transforming a script into a visual blueprint, improving communication, streamlining logistics, and saving significant time and money by allowing teams to plan shots, identify problems, and coordinate efforts before filming begins, ensuring a cohesive vision and efficient production. The workshop is led by Vincent Bal, a Belgian filmmaker and visual artist widely known for his artwork based around shadows cast by everyday objects.

Register here:

From Script to Stitch: Crafting Character Through Costume Design

January 14 - 18, 2026 | 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM | English

This workshop emphasises the importance of multiple script readings: first to understand the overall story, tone, and setting, and then to analyse character arcs, motivations, and given circumstances such as period, social status, and mood. Through discussion and collaborative exercises, attendees will explore how costume design supports storytelling by visually expressing themes, symbolism, and character development. The workshop is led by Mohammed“Simba” Elmur, a costume designer whose work has contributed to the Sudanese fashion movement with a number of avant-garde costume lines.

Register here:

The Craft of the Foley Artist: How to Create Sound Effects for Film

January 19 - 21, 2026 | 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM | English

This 3-session practical workshop will address basic techniques of foley: recording steps, object manipulation and other actions with practical exercises where participants will perform and record themselves to create sound effects, understand how to edit and export sessions for sound mixing. The workshop is led by Mauro Eusepi, a foley artist based in Rome, Italy.

Register here:

Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar invites children and families for a new season of play and dynamic activities at Dadu Gardens, offering a unique space to explore learning through open-ended play.

Dadu Gardens

Every Thursday, Friday & Saturday until April 2026

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey into the world of nature and discovery at Dadu Gardens. A captivating Dadu Museum activation to engage your senses, ignite your curiosity, engage with hands-on activities for children under 12 and their parents, and leave you with unforgettable family memories.

Book here:

This year Qatar Museums celebrates Evolution Nation, a campaign honouring Qatar's cultural journey over the past 50 years, since the founding of the National Museum of Qatar.

Curated by Qatar Creates, the national movement positioning Qatar as a global hub for art, culture, and creativity, Evolution Nation highlights both the nation's cultural milestones and its aspirations for the future.