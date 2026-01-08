20 Ex-Officials Granted Safety Cards In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities on Thursday distributed security cards to 20 individuals, including former Nangarhar Provincial Council member Abdul Qahar Qadir and Deputy Director of Border Police Rahmatullah Ayyar, who had served under the previous government.

Speaking at the ceremony, the commission's spokesman, Mullah Ahmadullah Wathiq, said the recipients had returned to the country through the commission's efforts.

He added that since its establishment, the commission has facilitated the return of 1,336 people to Afghanistan and issued security cards to 1,286 individuals.

“Since the day Afghan figures returned, they have been living in a very positive atmosphere. So far, we have received no reports of threats or intimidation from the government or other parties. If any threats occur in remote areas, the commission addresses the issues, summons those responsible through security authorities, and resolves the problems,” he said.

Wathiq also noted that the commission's judicial department has resolved some legal cases of returnees.“The commission is pleased to assist those who return, so they can live safely and happily,” he added.

Sheikh Shahabuddin Dilawar, head of the Commission for Contact with Afghan Personalities, said Afghanistan does not belong to any single person or group, and all people in the country have equal rights.

He added that the dignity of all Afghans lies in Afghanistan, not in foreign countries where they currently reside.

He also emphasized that security has been ensured, and economic and reconstruction activities are ongoing.

Abdul Qahar Qadir, who returned to Afghanistan through the commission, expressed his happiness at being back.

“This is our homeland. We must strengthen our system and cooperate with it to achieve progress,” he said, urging others to return and contribute to rebuilding the country.

