OHA Leads Private Debt Financing Supporting Majesco's Acquisition Of Vitech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, New York, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Hill Advisors (“OHA”) served as Administrative Agent and Lead Left Arranger for a private unitranche financing supporting Majesco's acquisition of Vitech Systems Group (“Vitech”) and a concurrent refinancing. Majesco, a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, is a leading provider of core software systems for property and casualty and life and annuity insurance carriers. Vitech is a complementary software solution provider catered to life and annuity insurance carriers and pension organizations.

OHA is the largest holder of the new debt facility, deepening its long-standing relationship with Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Having followed Majesco closely over time, OHA was well positioned to engage proactively with the company and Thoma Bravo, provide constructive input on the proposed financing structure, and execute the transaction with speed and efficiency.

“Our deep experience as both a software-focused credit provider and an active investor across the insurance ecosystem enables us to partner confidently with market leaders like Majesco,” said Alan Schrager, Senior Partner and Portfolio Manager at OHA.“Supported by Thoma Bravo's deep expertise in scaling software companies, OHA believes the combined business is well‐positioned to achieve operational efficiency, innovate its product suite and accelerate its trajectory as a best‐in‐class platform for insurers.”



“Vitech and Majesco together create a powerful, industry‐leading platform for insurers,” said Matt Gilbert, Managing Director, Capital Markets at Thoma Bravo.“OHA has been a trusted financing partner across multiple transactions, and their deep expertise in both software and insurance made them an ideal collaborator on this transaction. We are pleased to continue our strong partnership and support this strategic combination.”

About OHA: Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm manages approximately $108 billion of capital across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, stressed and distressed debt and collateralized loan obligations as of September 30, 2025. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners provides access to a proprietary opportunity set, allowing for customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit oakhilladvisors.

About Majesco: Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. Majesco combines their technology and insurance experience to anticipate what is next, without losing sight of what's important now. Over 350 insurers, from MGAs, greenfields and startups to some of the world's largest insurers and reinsurers, rely on Majesco's intelligent SaaS platforms solutions, with GenAI powered insurance data analytics, of core, data, analytics, distribution, underwriting, loss control, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now. For more information, please visit

About Thoma Bravo : Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software-focused investors in the world, with over $181 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. Through its private equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector knowledge and strategic and operational expertise, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20+ years, the firm has acquired or invested in approximately 565 companies representing approximately $285 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, Dallas, London, Miami, New York, and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at

