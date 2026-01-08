MC Brazil Downstream Trading S.À R.L. Announces Results Of Consent Solicitation Relating To Proposed Amendments To The Agreements Set Forth Below

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE SUCH ANNOUNCEMENT

(1) As of the Record Date, the Combined Exposure, which is used to calculate the ICA Special Majority Consent and the ICA Supermajority Consent, was equal to $1,644,291,191.97.

São Paulo, Brazil, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Brazil Downstream Trading S.À R.L. (the“Company”) announced today that it has received, as of January 7, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET, All Hedge Providers Consent necessary to effect (i) the ICA-Related Proposed Amendments to the ICA and (ii) the Accounts Agreement-Related Proposed Amendments to the Accounts Agreement. Accordingly, the parties thereto have entered into the ICA Amendment and the Accounts Agreement Amendment, each dated as of January 8, 2026.

The Company previously announced on December 22, 2025 that it had received the Consents necessary to effect (i) the Indenture-Related Proposed Amendments to the Indenture, and (ii) the LFA-Related Proposed Amendments to the LFA. As a result, the Company has received all consents necessary to effect all Proposed Amendments (including, without limitation, of approx. 87.64% of the Outstanding Principal Amount of the Notes), all Waivable Conditions to the Consent Solicitation have been satisfied, and the Consent Date occurred on January 7, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The Indenture-Related Proposed Amendments to the Indenture will become operative upon payment of the Consent Payment. The Consent Payment is expected to be paid no later than January 16, 2026.

Full details of the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation, including the Proposed Amendments, are included in the consent solicitation statement, dated December 9, 2025 (the“Consent Solicitation Statement”). Capitalized terms not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

The Company has engaged HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC to act as solicitation agents and D.F. King & Co., Inc. to act as the information and tabulation agent in connection with the Consent Solicitation. Additional information concerning the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation may be obtained from HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. by calling +1 (212) 525-5552 (collect) or +1 (888) HSBC-4LM (U.S. toll free), and from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC by calling + 1 (212) 357-1452 (collect) or +1 (800) 624-1808 (U.S. toll free). Requests for assistance in submitting consents or objections or requests for additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement and related documents should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. by calling +1 (212) 596-7580 (banks and brokers collect) or +1 (800) 949-2583 (all others toll-free) or by email at....

About the Company

Refinaria de Mataripe S.A., an affiliate of the Company, owns and operates the Landulpho Alves refinery, located in São Francisco do Conde in the Recôncavo Baiano region of Brazil, including its related logistic assets. The Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Refinaria de Mataripe S.A. and organized under the laws of Luxembourg as a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée).

