Upper Deck Introduces NHL Rookie Debut Jersey Cards 30 Years After Pioneering First-Ever Game-Used Jersey Trading Cards

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Deck, the worldwide leader in sports and entertainment collectibles, is raising the bar and lowering the barrier to entry for one of the most popular collectibles in the hobby. Game-used jersey and patch cards have long been highly sought after by collectors – and Upper Deck is continuing to pioneer the integration of jersey swatches and trading cards with the introduction of The Upper Deck Debut Game Jersey Program. In collaboration with the NHL and NHLPA, Upper Deck is collecting full jerseys worn by top rookies in their debut NHL games and creating swatches to be featured in a variety of trading cards. Three different designs will pay homage to the groundbreaking 1996-97“UD Game Jersey” inserts that introduced the first-ever game-used jersey trading cards to the hobby. The cards will be part of Upper Deck's 2025-26 Extended Series checklist. Thirty years after changing the landscape of collecting, Upper Deck is once again providing a superior product from the sport's top athletes in an accessible way, because hockey is for everyone.

“We're always working to create fresh, exciting, and premium collecting experiences. The introduction of our Debut Game Jersey Program will allow collectors to connect even further with their favorite players and teams – all in an incredibly approachable and accessible way,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck.“With an exceptional NHL rookie class coming in this season, not only will we capture theirs and future classes' debut moments on the ice for fans and collectors to hold onto for years to come, but we will take their entire debut jerseys and insert them across several distinct trading card designs.”

Upper Deck has collected game-worn jerseys from the debuts of some of the NHL's best prospects, including exclusive athletes Matthew Schaefer and Michael Misa, as well as stand-outs Beckett Sennecke, Brady Martin, Isaac Howard, and Easton Cowan, among others. The cards will be included as part of 2025-26 Upper Deck Extended Series, scheduled to release this summer. Each Upper Deck Debut Game Jersey trading card will feature a photo-matched image of the player from their first professional game on the ice, as well as a piece of the jersey they wore during that game. Upper Deck will offer a Certificate of Authenticity (COA) for each of these cards, matching the exact date of the debut game. Additionally, three card variations will be available to collect, including Debut Game Jersey Autographs (serial #'d to their jersey number) and special Debut Game Jersey Auto Black Variations (serial #'d 1-of-1) containing unique patch or fight strap tags from the debut jersey.

Long-time Upper Deck collectors and hockey fans will recognize the design of these trading cards, as the company pays homage to its first-ever“UD Game Jersey” trading cards. The first cards to feature game-worn jerseys debuted in Upper Deck's 1996 Hockey and Football sets, and later in 1997 Basketball and Baseball. UD Game Jersey cards quickly became the most chased at the time and are now iconic in the hobby.

Fans and collectors can keep an eye out for the 2025-26 Upper Deck Hockey Extended Series, which will be released this summer at Certified Diamond Dealers worldwide as well as mass retailers. For more information, please visit UpperDeck.

