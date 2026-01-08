Healthcare Predictive Analytics Market To Grow At 24.7% CAGR Through 2030
|Report Metric
|Details
|Base year considered
|2024
|Forecast period considered
|2025-2030
|Base year market size
|$13.5 billion
|Market size forecast
|$50.4 billion
|Growth rate
|CAGR of 24.7% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|Segments covered
|Application, Deployment Mode, End Users, and Region
|Regions covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America
|Countries covered
|U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, China, Japan, and India
|Market Drivers
|
Interesting facts:
- The increase in digitalized health records, rising awareness, and growing use of wearable devices have propelled the adoption and effectiveness of predictive analytics tools in clinical settings.
- Artificial intelligence in predictive models boosts accuracy and speeds results, empowering faster clinical decisions while reducing workloads and helping prevent burnout among healthcare professionals, especially in demanding hospital environments.
The report addresses the following questions:What are the healthcare predictive analytics market's projected size and growth rate?
- The global healthcare predictive analytics market was $13.5 billion in 2024 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.7%, reaching $50.4 billion by the end of 2030.
- The healthcare predictive analytics market is driven by rising adoption of EHRs, growing focus on cost reduction, and increasing IoT integration.
- The healthcare predictive analytics market is segmented based on application, deployment mode, end user, and region.
- The financial segment will be dominant through 2030.
- North America holds the largest share of the market.
Market leaders include:
- CLOSEDLOOP CLOUDERA INC. DATABRICKS EPIC SYSTEMS CORP. HEALTH CATALYST IBM INOVALON MCKESSON CORP. MICROSOFT ORACLE SAS INSTITUTE INC. TEMPUS UNITEDHEALTH GROUP VERADIGM LLC VERISK ANALYTICS INC.
Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.
For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact....
About BCC Research
BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.
For media inquiries, email... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.
Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.CONTACT: BCC Research Corporate HQ: 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109, U.S. Email:... Phone: +1 781-489-7301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment