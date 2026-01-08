Publication of a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

8 January 2026, 17h45

On 5 January 2026, Kinepolis Group NV has received a transparency notification from BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding, notifying that, following a transfer of securities with voting rights, the companies that are controlled by it own 2.99% of the voting rights attached to shares of Kinepolis Group NV, and therefore the threshold of 3% has been crossed downwards.

The notification contains the following information:

Notification by: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Person subject to the notification requirement: BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding

Transaction date: 30 December 2025

Relevant threshold: 3%

Denominator: 27 365 197



Notification details: