Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Energy Income Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For 2026


2026-01-08 11:01:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI) (the“Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit)
31-Jan-26 17-Feb-26 $0.01
28-Feb-26 16-Mar-26 $0.01
31-Mar-26 15-Apr-26 $0.01
30-Apr-26 15-May-26 $0.01
31-May-26 15-Jun-26 $0.01
30-Jun-26 15-Jul-26 $0.01
31-Jul-26 17-Aug-26 $0.01
31-Aug-26 15-Sep-26 $0.01
30-Sep-26 15-Oct-26 $0.01
31-Oct-26 16-Nov-26 $0.01
30-Nov-26 15-Dec-26 $0.01
31-Dec-26 15-Jan-27 $0.01


For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at .


MENAFN08012026004107003653ID1110573899



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search