Envue Medical To Ring The Nasdaq Opening Bell On Wednesday, January 14Th, 2026

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) (NASDAQ: NAOV) ("ENvue,""ENvue Medical" or the"Company"), a medical technology company specializing in non-invasive therapeutic systems including enteral access solutions and non-opioid pain management, today announced the Company will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

The ceremony will be led by Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical, accompanied by members of the Company's leadership team, the Directors, employees, and key stakeholders who have been essential to the Company's growth and advancement.

“Ringing the Nasdaq opening bell is a proud moment for ENvue Medical,” said Doron Besser, MD, Chief Executive Officer of ENvue Medical.“We believe that our non-invasive and minimally invasive technologies are designed to improve care while addressing real clinical needs. We are honored to mark this moment as we continue our commitment to safety, usability, and making a meaningful impact on patients' healthcare journeys.”

ENvue Medical Nasdaq Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony

Date: Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Time: 8:30 A.M. – 9:45 A.M. ET

Location: Nasdaq MarketSite - 151 West 43rd Street

Live Webcast:

About ENvue Medical, Inc.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEED) is a medical technology company advancing both non-invasive and minimally invasive solutions across clinical and home care settings. Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with research and development in Tel-Aviv and Nesher, Israel, the Company focuses on two distinct technology platforms:



ENvueTM Navigation Platform, developed and operated by ENvue Medical Holdings, Corp., with offices in Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Tel-Aviv, Israel, is a minimally invasive electromagnetic navigation system intended to assist clinicians in placing feeding tubes into the gastrointestinal tract. FDA 510(k) cleared for adult use, ENvue provides real-time bedside visualization of tube movement and supports informed decision-making during the placement procedure. Future platform expansion may include pediatric and vascular access applications.

ENvue Medical aims to advance standards in non-invasive therapy and minimally invasive navigation, with a commitment to patient safety, clinical usability, and technology innovation across a range of healthcare environments. Acoustic-based therapeutic technologies, including PainShield® and UroShield®, which utilize proprietary low-intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology. These devices are intended for use in home or care settings and are designed to treat pain, reduce bacterial colonization, and disrupt biofilms.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential,” or similar words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the adoption and implementation of ENvue Medical's platforms, anticipated commercial expansion, growth, scalability, and implementation of ENvue Medical's products, the Company's proposed name and symbol change, market interest in the Company's technology, and future expectations for strategic growth. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions, and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control and cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (i) market acceptance of the Company's existing and new products; (ii) clinical performance and operational outcomes; (iii) delays or complications in product implementation; (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry; (v) product liability or performance issues; (vi) limitations in manufacturing or supply chain capabilities; (vii) reimbursement limitations; (viii) intellectual property protection; (ix) healthcare regulatory changes in the U.S. and abroad; and (x) the need for additional capital. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge at: The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

