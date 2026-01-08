Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV RE: Dividends The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 15 January 2026, record date as of the 16 January 2026 & payment date is the 06 February 2026: Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM US Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0007ILCZU4 0.142100 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJ06C044 0.470100 JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0002UMVXQ1 0.217200 JPM US Growth Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003KQ8JX1 0.141400 JPM US Value Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DTA2ZH9 0.391300 JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.333900 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.304100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.442500 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.334200 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.307400 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.162000 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.192600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.277100 JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.176300 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.140000 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.124300 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.046600 JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.163600 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.305400 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.127900 JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.121800 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.068900 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.078300 JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.117600 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.155900 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.052700 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.115100 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.007800 JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.142700 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 1.207200 JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 1.020000 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.072400 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.146100 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.096000 JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.189300 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.106600 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.070400 JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.088400 JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.070800 JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0006UQKVQ0 0.004600 JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000K4JG8P9 0.027400 JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000L91HR40 0.071500 JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000V4JSM06 0.043300 JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000A9QKUV7 0.173000 JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HZSZFP6 1.255100 JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000YSJPNV8 0.240900 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000VN1UIQ1 0.235200 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000R7DCW45 0.249800 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0002WLH200 0.188300 JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000R88UVN6 0.284100 JPM EUR Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00081SF8K7 0.058600 JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000BS9KP42 0.296700 JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000L6RGYI5 0.107600 JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00064KQDB3 0.217900 JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000CJUN9X7 0.087200 JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0005NMTKY4 0.131300 JPM EUR IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WAKWCV7 1.585500 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 1.938400 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.131300 JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 3.562900 JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000TSA6IX6 0.097700 JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000LHP8TA1 0.084100 JPM EUR Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0008QIFH42 0.147900 JPM EUR 1-5 yr IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0002VV7CV3 0.901000 JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000AGCIYE6 0.067000 Enquiries: Matheson Phone: +353 1 232 2000



