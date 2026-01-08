Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2026-01-08 10:16:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 15 January 2026, record date as of the 16 January 2026 & payment date is the 06 February 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM US Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0007ILCZU4 0.142100
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJ06C044 0.470100
JPM US Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0002UMVXQ1 0.217200
JPM US Growth Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003KQ8JX1 0.141400
JPM US Value Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DTA2ZH9 0.391300
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.333900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.304100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.442500
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.334200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.307400
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.162000
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.192600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.277100
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.176300
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000AP27VA7 0.140000
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000UPAYVL7 0.124300
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006YCYW06 0.046600
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000RE0SQM6 0.163600
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000DDR6DS3 0.305400
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE0006FIW9Z0 0.127900
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0006CJGQR9 0.121800
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000QOLLXO2 0.068900
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000CYGD0V1 0.078300
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.117600
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.155900
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0005S7BIT0 0.052700
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.115100
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.007800
JPM AC Asia Pacific ex Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.142700
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000C3S79I0 1.207200
JPM USD IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 1.020000
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.072400
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.146100
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.096000
JPM UK Equity Core Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.189300
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.106600
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.070400
JPM India Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000XE6ELZ8 0.088400
JPM All Country Research Enhanced Index Equity Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000JLILKH0 0.070800
JPM Nasdaq Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0006UQKVQ0 0.004600
JPM US Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000K4JG8P9 0.027400
JPM Carbon Transition Global Equity (CTB) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000L91HR40 0.071500
JPM Climate Change Solutions Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000V4JSM06 0.043300
JPM Global Equity Multi-Factor UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000A9QKUV7 0.173000
JPM Green Social Sustainable Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HZSZFP6 1.255100
JPM EUR High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000YSJPNV8 0.240900
JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged (dist) IE000VN1UIQ1 0.235200
JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000R7DCW45 0.249800
JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE0002WLH200 0.188300
JPM USD High Yield Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000R88UVN6 0.284100
JPM EUR Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00081SF8K7 0.058600
JPM Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000BS9KP42 0.296700
JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000L6RGYI5 0.107600
JPM Global IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00064KQDB3 0.217900
JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000CJUN9X7 0.087200
JPM Global Government Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0005NMTKY4 0.131300
JPM EUR IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WAKWCV7 1.585500
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000YK1TO74 1.938400
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BKV0QF55 0.131300
JPM Global High Yield Corporate Bond Multi-Factor Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000SB9GY21 3.562900
JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE000TSA6IX6 0.097700
JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000LHP8TA1 0.084100
JPM EUR Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0008QIFH42 0.147900
JPM EUR 1-5 yr IG Corporate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE0002VV7CV3 0.901000
JPM Global Aggregate Bond Active UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged (dist) IE000AGCIYE6 0.067000
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

