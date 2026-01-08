Explosion Kills One, Injures Two In Afghanistan's Kunar Province

Local Taliban officials said an explosion from a projectile killed one woman and wounded another woman and a child in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province.

Mullah Shafaq, the Taliban district governor of Asmar, said on Thursday the blast occurred a day earlier in Aghaz Bagh Pitaw village.

He said the injured victims were transferred to Kunar's central hospital for treatment, adding that the condition of one wounded person remains critical.

Authorities did not immediately clarify the origin of the projectile, while an investigation is under way to determine whether unexploded ordnance caused the blast.

Afghanistan remains heavily contaminated with unexploded weapons left behind after decades of war, posing ongoing risks to civilians, particularly in rural areas.

According to humanitarian agencies, women and children account for a significant number of casualties caused by landmines and unexploded ordnance nationwide.

Aid groups and safety experts have repeatedly called for expanded mine-clearance operations and public awareness campaigns to prevent further civilian casualties.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram