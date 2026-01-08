Altus Group Opens Registration For The 2026 ARGUS University Challenge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or the“Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced yesterday that registration for its 2026 ARGUS University Challenge is now open, closing February 26.

Each year, the ARGUS University Challenge invites teams of aspiring real estate professionals from around the globe to present a paper with their best investment analysis and recommendations based upon a fictitious real estate scenario. Guided by a sponsoring professor, participants are assessed on their ability to leverage ARGUS Enterprise to deliver a clear, comprehensive analysis of a property's future performance.

“The ARGUS University Challenge is more than an academic exercise – it's a proving ground for future industry leaders,” said Mike Gordon, Executive Chair and incoming CEO at Altus Group.“We're proud to offer students hands-on experience with ARGUS Enterprise, the core component of our ARGUS Intelligence Platform, to empower them with the skills they need to succeed as they enter the workforce.”

The ARGUS University Challenge reflects Altus Group's commitment to developing the next generation of CRE professionals in an industry going through unprecedented change. Through its academic program, Altus Group provides software and training to over 200 institutions globally, equipping students with the technical expertise and analytical mindset to thrive in a data-driven market.

The Challenge runs from March 6 – April 17, 2026. Following, submissions will be reviewed by a distinguished panel of industry experts, with top students competing for scholarship awards. This year's esteemed panel of industry sector judges include:



Christopher Bourn, Lecturer at Bayes Business School

Gary Brown, Partner and Managing Director, Partners Real Estate

James Ray, Managing Director, MetLife Investment Management

Naqash Tahir, Executive Director of R&D and Investments, RealAssetX

Richard Byrd, Founder, Aspen Grove Realty Ray Wong, Vice President, Data Solutions, Altus Group

Winners will be announced May 20, 2026.

For more information and to register, visit:

About Altus Group

Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~1,800 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jaime Bassett

Vice President, Communications, Altus Group

+1-416-641-9788

...