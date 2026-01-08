Bitget Wallet Doubles Onchain Equity Offering With Ondo To Over 200 Tokenized U.S. Stocks

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the everyday finance app, has expanded its onchain equities offering through an integration with Ondo Finance, supporting trading in more than 200 tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds, up from just over 100 previously. The move reflects a broader shift in equity markets, as investor interest spreads from mega-cap growth stocks to a wider range of sectors.

The expanded lineup builds on previously supported blue-chip stocks such as Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon, and Nvidia. The latest update adds nearly 100 new companies, including AT&T, Citigroup, and T-Mobile, extending coverage into telecommunications, financial services, energy, AI infrastructure, and other income-oriented sectors. The additions signal a move toward a more representative slice of the U.S. equity market, including businesses associated with dividends, cash flow, and defensive positioning alongside growth exposure.

The timing coincides with early 2026 market dynamics, as equity performance has shown signs of broadening beyond a narrow group of technology leaders. While large-cap tech continues to dominate index weights, trading activity has increasingly shifted toward infrastructure, communications, and income-oriented stocks, reflecting efforts by investors to diversify portfolios amid ongoing volatility and uncertainty around the pace of AI-driven growth.

"As equity markets evolve, access needs to reflect that breadth," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Walle t. "Doubling our onchain equity coverage is part of a broader strategy to expand real-world asset access, giving users exposure to traditional markets through a self-custodial, onchain interface that operates beyond the constraints of geography and market hours."

Tokenized equities on Bitget Wallet are offered through an integration with Ondo Finance's Global Markets infrastructure. All assets are denominated in U.S. dollars and can be traded 24/5 and transferred on a 24/7 basis. Users access the instruments directly through the Bitget Wallet app without opening brokerage accounts or relying on traditional banking intermediaries, enabling cross-border participation beyond standard market hours.

In addition to spot trading, Bitget Wallet also supports more than 30 stock-linked perpetual futures tied to large-cap equities, allowing users to take directional exposure to U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds through onchain derivatives.

Users can visit Bitget Wallet's official channels for more information.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 80 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend, earn, and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $700 million user protection fund.

Bitget Wallet operates independently from Bitget Exchange as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

