Karur Stampede Case: CBI Summons Police Personnel Deployed For Security At TVK Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 8 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the September 27, 2025, Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a rally addressed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay, 2025, has begun summoning police personnel who were deployed during the event.

According to official sources, the central agency has issued summons to several police officers and personnel whose names figure in the bandobast plan prepared for Vijay's visit to Karur.

The summons covers personnel posted at various locations across the district, including Velusamypuram, where the actor-turned-politician addressed a massive gathering from his caravan.

Traffic police personnel deployed to regulate vehicular movement on that day have also been called for questioning.

The CBI had earlier questioned several senior district officials in connection with the case, including then District Collector M. Thangavel and Superintendent of Police K. Jose Thangaiah.

The investigation is now focused on examining the ground-level deployment and execution of security arrangements on the day of the rally.

The case was re-registered by the CBI following directions from the Supreme Court on October 13, 2025.

As part of the probe, the agency obtained the detailed bandobast plan, which contains the names, ranks, and duty locations of police personnel assigned to the TVK rally.

Official records indicate that around 500 police personnel were deployed in and around the meeting venue to manage security and crowd control during Vijay's visit.

Sources said several of these personnel have now been summoned for inquiry.

The questioning is being conducted at the Circuit House in Karur, which the CBI has been using as a temporary office since it took over the investigation in October 2025.

On average, five to ten police personnel appear before the agency each day.

During the inquiry, CBI officials are reportedly questioning the personnel about their exact duty locations at Velusamypuram and other points, the duration of their deployment, their original duty stations, and the identity of the officers who assigned them security responsibilities.

Meanwhile, activists and some residents of Karur have reportedly approached CBI officials seeking an opportunity to present information and inputs related to the stampede. Sources said the agency informed them that they would be given an opportunity to depose after the ongoing questioning of police personnel is completed.

The stampede, one of the deadliest in recent years in Tamil Nadu, occurred amid a massive crowd turnout for the TVK rally, prompting widespread calls for accountability and systemic reforms in crowd management and event security.