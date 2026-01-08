Lynn Stockwell And Bright Green Corporation File $3 Billion Lawsuit Against Rodey Law Firm And Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society (ALAS) For Legal Malpractice And Bad Faith

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Court Found No Wrongdoing by Lynn Stockwell; Judgment Imposed Joint and Several Liability Due to Counsel's Failure

Cibola County, New Mexico, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (OTC: BGXXQ) and its Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Stockwell, today announced the filing of a landmark lawsuit seeking damages in excess of $3 billion against Rodey Law Firm and Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society (ALAS). The complaint, filed in the Thirteenth Judicial District Court of New Mexico, alleges legal malpractice, breach of contract, and bad faith breach of fiduciary duty.

The underlying litigation resulted in findings of no wrongdoing by Lynn Stockwell. Despite this, the court imposed joint and several liability, including a $104.5 million judgment against Lynn Stockwell personally, due to Rodey's failure to introduce SEC Form S-1, a dispositive federal filing, during critical stages of litigation. This omission allowed the opposing party's consolidation theory to stand unchallenged without legal authority, leading to catastrophic damage and future business losses exceeding $3 billion.

“The court found no wrongdoing on my part, yet I was held jointly and severally liable because our counsel failed to use the most critical evidence proving the defendant was never an employee and that Bright Green Corporation had no agreements for compensation or stock without a shovel-ready lease assignable from an unrelated corporation,” said Lynn Stockwell.“Had Rodey followed explicit instructions and introduced SEC Form S-1, the outcome would have been entirely different.”

Key Allegations



Failure to Use Dispositive Evidence: Rodey ignored explicit client directives to use SEC Form S-1, a sworn federal filing proving corporate separateness in the declaratory judgment case. The judge adopted the defendant's proposed findings wholesale, setting the law of the case based on consolidation of unrelated companies.

Expert Testimony Undermined: Rodey failed to provide SEC Form S-1 to the securities expert, leaving him unable to answer critical questions. The judge rejected his testimony entirely.

Bad Faith by ALAS: Rodey and ALAS, Rodey's professional liability insurer, acted in bad faith by refusing to disclose policy limits, ignoring settlement opportunities, and failing to mitigate foreseeable harm despite clear liability. These failures resulted in catastrophic damage, including a $104.5M judgment and over $3B in future business losses.



Relief Sought



Compensatory damages exceeding $3 billion

Punitive damages for gross negligence and bad faith Costs, attorneys' fees, and interest as allowed by law



About Lynn Stockwell

Lynn Stockwell is a trailblazer in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors and efforts to on shore plant based controlled substances for prescription drug manufacturing and research, recognized on NASDAQ as the only woman in history to take three companies public from incorporation to listing. She currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Bright Green Corporation (OTC: BGXX) and was acting president during BGXX's Delaware incorporation in April 2019, shaping the company's strategic foundation.

Beyond Bright Green, Lynn leads multiple NASDAQ-listed companies under the Drugs Made in America platform raising more than $700 million in 2025 for an initiative dedicated to strengthening U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain resilience. Her leadership emphasizes transparency, compliance, and investor confidence in an industry critical to national health security.

Lynn also serves as Restructuring Officer for Bright Green Corporation, guiding the company through a transformative period aimed at restoring shareholder value and operational excellence. Looking ahead, PharmAGRI Capital Partners expects to list in early Q2 2026 with a projected valuation approaching $10 billion, new acquisitions that are dedicated to onshoring the plant-based prescription drug sector to American soil-Lynn leads the charge with this administration for her seed to syringe initiatives on American soil with soon to be announced support, further cementing Lynn's reputation as one of the most influential executives in the sector.

Media Contact

Phone: 954-870-3099