Volaris Reports December 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor Of 84%
|Dec 2025
|Dec 2024
|Variance
| YTD Dec
2025
| YTD Dec
2024
|Variance
|RPMs (million, scheduled & charter)
|Domestic
|1,680
|1,658
|1.3%
|18,617
|18,161
|2.5%
|International
|1,231
|1,112
|10.7%
|11,836
|11,344
|4.3%
|Total
|2,911
|2,770
|5.1 %
|30,453
|29,505
|3.2 %
|ASMs (million, scheduled & charter)
|Domestic
|1,892
|1,820
|4.0%
|20,927
|20,030
|4.5%
|International
|1,569
|1,340
|17.0%
|15,191
|13,960
|8.8%
|Total
|3,461
|3,161
|9.5 %
|36,118
|33,990
|6.3 %
|Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs)
|Domestic
|88.8%
|91.1%
|(2.3) pp
|89.0%
|90.7%
|(1.7) pp
|International
|78.5%
|82.9%
|(4.5) pp
|77.9%
|81.3%
|(3.3) pp
|Total
|84.1 %
|87.6 %
|(3.5) pp
|84.3 %
|86.8 %
|(2.5) pp
|Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter)
|Domestic
|2,093
|1,984
|5.5%
|22,799
|21,705
|5.0%
|International
|868
|777
|11.7%
|8,195
|7,768
|5.5%
|Total
|2,961
|2,761
|7.2 %
|30,995
|29,473
|5.2 %
The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.
Glossary
Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.
Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.
Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.
Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.
VFR: Visiting Friends and Relatives.
Investor Relations Contact
Liliana Juárez / ...
Media Contact
Ricardo Flores / ...
About Volaris
*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or“the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 222 and its fleet from 4 to 155 aircraft. Volaris offers around 550 daily flight segments on routes that connect 44 cities in Mexico and 29 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit volaris. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.
