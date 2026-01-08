Volaris Reports December 2025 Traffic Results: Load Factor Of 84%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or“the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its December 2025 preliminary traffic results. In December, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 9.5%, while RPMs for the month grew 5.1%. Mexican domestic RPMs increased 1.3%, while international RPMs rose 10.7%. Consolidated load factor decreased by 3.5 percentage points year-over-year to 84.1%. During the month, Volaris transported 3.0 million passengers. Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said:“In December, demand in our markets reflected a return to historical seasonality and the ongoing recovery in our cross-border VFR market. In the domestic market, we flew fewer ASMs than planned due to prolonged severe weather at our key origin airport in Tijuana and resulting impacts across our network. Notwithstanding these disruptions, we begin 2026 well-positioned, focused on flexibility, execution, and value for our passengers.”

Dec 2025 Dec 2024 Variance YTD Dec

2025 YTD Dec

2024 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,680 1,658 1.3% 18,617 18,161 2.5% International 1,231 1,112 10.7% 11,836 11,344 4.3% Total 2,911 2,770 5.1 % 30,453 29,505 3.2 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,892 1,820 4.0% 20,927 20,030 4.5% International 1,569 1,340 17.0% 15,191 13,960 8.8% Total 3,461 3,161 9.5 % 36,118 33,990 6.3 % Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 88.8% 91.1% (2.3) pp 89.0% 90.7% (1.7) pp International 78.5% 82.9% (4.5) pp 77.9% 81.3% (3.3) pp Total 84.1 % 87.6 % (3.5) pp 84.3 % 86.8 % (2.5) pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 2,093 1,984 5.5% 22,799 21,705 5.0% International 868 777 11.7% 8,195 7,768 5.5% Total 2,961 2,761 7.2 % 30,995 29,473 5.2 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period's performance or its comparison year-over-year will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

VFR: Visiting Friends and Relatives.

About Volaris

