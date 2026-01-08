Saudi Arabia Workforce Analytics Report 2025: A $3.5 Billion Market By 2031, Rising At A CAGR Of 13.7% Driven By Utilization Of Data In Strategic Workforce Planning And Long-Term Labor Concerns

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia" has been added tooffering.

The global workforce analytic market is expected to reach an estimated $3.5 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.7% from 2025 to 2031

The workforce analytic market in Saudi Arabia is also forecasted to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are the growing utilization of data in strategic workforce planning to gain a competitive edge and addressing long-term labor concerns while ensuring employee engagement and satisfaction.

The future of the workforce analytic market in Saudi Arabia looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, food & beverages, and government markets.

Emerging Trends in the Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia

The workforce analytic market in Saudi Arabia is evolving rapidly as part of the country's broader transformation under Vision 2030. Organizations are adopting data-driven tools to enhance HR efficiency and align workforce planning with national goals. Investments in technology, AI-driven analytics, and digital infrastructure are providing deeper insights into performance and productivity, reshaping HR strategies and fostering agile, skilled workforces.

Recent Developments

Significant growth is taking place as data-driven insights are optimizing workforce management. A focus on digital transformation, AI integration, and local workforce initiatives is positioning workforce analytics as a key enabler for achieving business and economic objectives.

Strategic Growth Opportunities

The market presents growth opportunities through AI-driven recruitment, skill gap analysis, diversity analytics, and cloud-based HR solutions. These innovations drive efficiency and align with national goals, supporting Vision 2030.

Market Drivers and Challenges

While technological advancements and economic diversification under Vision 2030 drive market growth, challenges include data privacy, skill shortages, and resistance to change. Addressing these will amplify the benefits of workforce analytics in Saudi Arabia.

Country Wise Outlook

Saudi Arabia is focusing on employing workforce analytics to support Vision 2030, with significant investment in technology and a strategic move towards a knowledge-based economy. This is aligning workforce strategies with national development goals.

Key Highlights by Segment



Within the enterprise type category, large enterprises will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to initial adoption of the software. Within the end use industry category, IT & telecommunication is expected to witness the highest growth due to swift progress in the sector, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced IT and telecommunication services.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2019 to 2031

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.2. Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia Trends (2019-2024) and Forecast (2025-2031)

3.3: Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia by Enterprise Type

3.4: Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia by Deployment

3.5: Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia by End Use Industry

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Operational Integration

4.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Workforce Analytic Market in Saudi Arabia

5.3: Strategic Analysis

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

