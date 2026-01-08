MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Universal Digital Advances Japan-Focused Dogecoin Opportunity Through Strategic Cooperation with House of Doge

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (FSE: 8R20) (OTCQB: LFGMF) ("Universal Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on January 08, 2026, it entered into a definitive strategic cooperation and profit-sharing agreement with House of Doge Inc. ("House of Doge"), the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation.

The agreement establishes a structured framework for cooperation in respect of certain warrant rights of ReYuu Japan Inc. held or to be acquired by Universal Digital and is intended to support the exploration of Dogecoin ecosystem related opportunities in Japan. Under the agreement, the parties will coordinate on the exercise and monetisation of such warrant rights and share in resulting economic outcomes in accordance with agreed profit-sharing terms.

The arrangement is designed to align Universal Digital and House of Doge economically while maintaining flexibility, disciplined capital deployment, and independent decision making. The agreement does not create a partnership, joint venture, or agency relationship between the parties.

Universal Digital believes the agreement provides a structured way to work alongside an experienced Dogecoin ecosystem participant as it pursues Japan-related opportunities connected to ReYuu.

At the same time, House of Doge, ReYuu Japan Inc., and abc Co., Ltd. signed a strategic partnership agreement that establishes a basis for cooperation focused on evaluating Dogecoin ecosystem initiatives in Japan, including potential structures involving Dogecoin-related investment, treasury, or commercial use cases in collaboration. The arrangement is non-binding and does not obligate any party to proceed with a transaction, investment, or financing.

"Japan represents a compelling environment to explore Dogecoin ecosystem opportunities alongside established public companies," said Chris Yeung, Chief Executive Officer of Universal Digital. "This agreement creates a focused and flexible structure to do that with the right partner."

"Japan is an exciting market for Dogecoin ecosystem engagement, particularly when approached through established public companies," said Marco Margiotta, Chief Executive Officer of House of Doge. "We are pleased to work with Universal Digital under a structured framework that allows both parties to explore opportunities thoughtfully and responsibly."

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

About House of Doge Inc.

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the necessary infrastructure to integrate Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale. For more information, visit .

About ReYuu Japan Inc.

ReYuu Japan Inc. is a Tokyo Stock Exchange listed company (ticker: 9425) engaged in reuse related businesses, including the purchase, sale, and distribution of refurbished communication devices, as well as the rental of communication terminal equipment to corporate customers in Japan.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's cooperation and profit-sharing arrangement with House of Doge Inc. in respect of warrant rights of ReYuu Japan Inc.; the Company's ability to coordinate the exercise and monetisation of such warrant rights; the potential to manage and realise value from warrant-related arrangements; the expected strategic context and potential outcomes of the Company's cooperation with House of Doge; and the related non-binding collaboration framework involving ReYuu Japan Inc. and abc Co., Ltd. focused on evaluating Dogecoin ecosystem initiatives in Japan.

Forward-looking statements also include statements relating to the Company's broader digital-asset investment activities, its strategic positioning in Japan, regulatory considerations, availability of capital, anticipated timelines, and general economic, financial, market, and political conditions. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", and other similar terminology, or by statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance, and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain assumptions, including, without limitation: that the cooperation and profit-sharing arrangements described herein will provide a workable framework for coordination; that warrant exercises or monetisation, if pursued, will occur in an orderly manner; that counterparties will continue to engage in good faith; that applicable regulatory environments in Japan and other relevant jurisdictions remain conducive to such activities; that market conditions will permit evaluation and execution of opportunities; and that the Company will be able to access capital and resources on acceptable terms as required. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the risk that contemplated warrant exercises or monetisation do not occur; the risk that cooperation does not progress beyond coordination; changes in regulatory, legal, or market conditions in Japan or elsewhere; volatility in digital-asset and capital markets; reliance on third parties over whom the Company has no control; the risk that anticipated strategic or economic benefits are not realised; and the availability of capital to pursue strategic initiatives. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as required by applicable securities laws. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Information Form dated June 3, 2025, for the year ended January 31, 2025, for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company.







