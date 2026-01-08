Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Snail Inc. To Participate In The 2026 ICR Conference From January 12-14, 2026


2026-01-08 08:48:47
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the“Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, will be participating in the 2026 ICR Conference from January 12-14, 2026, at the Grande Lakes Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Snail, Inc.'s management will hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference. To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ....
About Snail, Inc.
Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit:

Investor Contact:
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
...


