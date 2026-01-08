Ardelyx Reports Preliminary 2025 Revenue And Provides 2026 Strategic Outlook
| WARNING: RISK OF SERIOUS DEHYDRATION IN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS
IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age; in nonclinical studies in young juvenile rats administration of tenapanor caused deaths presumed to be due to dehydration. Avoid use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
- IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients less than 6 years of age due to the risk of serious dehydration. IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Risk of Serious Dehydration in Pediatric Patients
- IBSRELA is contraindicated in patients below 6 years of age. The safety and effectiveness of IBSRELA in patients less than 18 years of age have not been established. In young juvenile rats (less than 1 week old; approximate human age equivalent of less than 2 years of age), decreased body weight and deaths occurred, presumed to be due to dehydration, following oral administration of tenapanor. There are no data available in older juvenile rats (human age equivalent 2 years to less than 12 years). Avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age. Although there are no data in older juvenile rats, given the deaths in younger rats and the lack of clinical safety and efficacy data in pediatric patients, avoid the use of IBSRELA in patients 6 years to less than 12 years of age.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea was the most common adverse reaction in two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials of IBS-C. Severe diarrhea was reported in 2.5% of IBSRELA-treated patients. If severe diarrhea occurs, suspend dosing and rehydrate patient.
MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS
The most common adverse reactions in IBSRELA-treated patients (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo) were: diarrhea (16% vs 4% placebo), abdominal distension (3% vs <1%), flatulence (3% vs 1%) and dizziness (2% vs <1%).
INDICATION
IBSRELA (tenapanor) is indicated for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C) in adults.
Please see full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning, for additional risk information.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (XPHOZAH)
CONTRAINDICATIONS
XPHOZAH is contraindicated in:
- Pediatric patients under 6 years of age Patients with known or suspected mechanical gastrointestinal obstruction
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Diarrhea
Patients may experience severe diarrhea. Treatment with XPHOZAH should be discontinued in patients who develop severe diarrhea.
MOST COMMON ADVERSE REACTIONS
Diarrhea, which occurred in 43-53% of patients, was the only adverse reaction reported in at least 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients with CKD on dialysis across trials. The majority of diarrhea events in the XPHOZAH-treated patients were reported to be mild-to-moderate in severity and resolved over time, or with dose reduction. Diarrhea was typically reported soon after initiation but could occur at any time during treatment with XPHOZAH. Severe diarrhea was reported in 5% of XPHOZAH-treated patients in these trials.
INDICATION
XPHOZAH (tenapanor), 30 mg BID, is indicated to reduce serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis as add-on therapy in patients who have an inadequate response to phosphate binders or who are intolerant of any dose of phosphate binder therapy.
For additional safety information, please see full Prescribing Information.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.
Forward Looking Statements
To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Ardelyx's current expectations regarding: product revenue for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH for full year 2025 and the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025; its cash position at December 31, 2025; the year in which IBSRELA will achieve U.S. product revenue of $1 billion; product revenue for IBSRELA and XPHOZAH for 2026; its ability to deliver significant growth and long-term value creation, advance its portfolio and deliver meaningful value for shareholders; and the timing for the completion of the Phase 3 CIC trial. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to the preparation and audit of financial statements; clinical development and regulatory approval; commercialization, market acceptance and payer coverage; manufacturing and supply; competition; pricing and regulatory changes; intellectual property and exclusivity; reliance on third parties; and macroeconomic conditions in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2025, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
...
1 Financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 reported are preliminary, unaudited and are subject to change, perhaps materially, upon the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment