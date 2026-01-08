403
Türkiye Urges SDF to Support Syrian Unity
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan declared on Thursday that it is time for national unity in Syria, urging the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to assume their responsibilities.
“In Syria, it is time for national unity. The SDF needs to do its part,” Fidan stated during a joint press conference with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi in Ankara.
He accused the SDF of becoming “an actor that serves Israel’s ‘divide and rule’ policy in our region, in coordination with Israel,” adding that this was “unfortunately not a coincidence.”
Fidan pointed to recent events in Aleppo as proof of warnings Turkey has issued repeatedly over the past year. He argued that if the PKK/YPG—operating under the SDF name—had pursued integration into Syria rather than stalling, the latest violence could have been prevented.
His comments coincided with reports from Syrian state media of renewed clashes in Aleppo, where the Syrian army retaliated against SDF fire that killed at least five civilians and injured 33 others, along with one soldier.
Fidan criticized the PKK/YPG’s refusal to compromise and its prioritization of self‑interest, saying this approach “has brought no benefit to anyone.”
He concluded by noting that the Syrian government is beginning to recover from years of war, enhancing its counterterrorism capabilities and restoring its ability to provide basic services to citizens.
