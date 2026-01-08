PCI Biotech Announces Discontinuation Of R&D Operations And Continues Evaluation Of Future Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oslo (Norway), 8 January 2026 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB). Reference is made to the company's latest announcement dated 23October 2025. The external evaluation of a new bioprocessing technology has been concluded, with no prospects for further collaboration. As PCI Biotech's limited operations were contingent upon sustained external interest, all R&D operations will now be discontinued.

In recent months, various strategic alternatives have been explored, and this process continues. The evaluation is made with careful consideration of the company's circumstances, and includes a range of options, including, but not limited to, a merger or a structured wind-up of the company.

The liquidity position of the PCI Biotech group remains critical, and there is no assurance that additional financing can be secured. These material uncertainties cast significant doubt on the PCI Biotech group's ability to continue as a going concern.

Further information will be communicated as and when appropriate.

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.