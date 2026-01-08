SHOCKING! Vedang Raina And Khushi Kapoor Break Up? Duo Reportedly 'Not A Couple Anymore'

At this time, neither Khushi Kapoor nor Vedang Raina has released a statement either confirming or refuting the allegations that they have broken up. This is something that should be taken into consideration.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, two Bollywood stars, have allegedly split up. On Thursday, journalist Vickey Lalwani rushed to Instagram to allege that the two young actors had broken up after dating for more than two years.

"It's over," a source close to the pair informed the writer, adding, "Khushi and Vedang are no longer together, although the cause for the breakup is unknown. It's something that happened quite lately."

However, neither Khushi nor Vedang have released a statement confirming or refuting their split speculations as of yet.

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor initially fuelled romance allegations while filming Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in 2023. Their connection reportedly grew on site, resulting in numerous trips together, fuelling rumours that they were more than simply co-stars.

Despite the excitement, Vedang and Khushi have not officially declared their relationship for a long time. Vedang said in early interviews that they were "just good friends" with a deep relationship, and that his dating life was now taking a back seat due to professional commitments.

"I'm single right now. "When the time comes, hopefully, that situation will change," he stated while speaking with Zoom. When questioned if the reports about him dating Khushi were genuine, Rania responded,“We are extremely good friends. I have a really close relationship with her. We've known each other for a long time and have shared numerous interests, beginning with our musical tastes.”

Khushi also responded to enquiries about the allegations on Koffee With Karan, comparing the scenario to a scene in which two individuals swear they're "just good friends."

However, in April 2025, Khushi seemed to soft-launch the relationship on Instagram by wearing a jewellery with their initials, which many saw as a veiled declaration of their love connection.