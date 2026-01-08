403
Spanish PM Says His Country Is Ready To Send Peacekeeping Forces To Gaza When Conditions Allow
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced on Thursday that his government would seek approval from the Spanish Parliament to deploy Spanish peacekeeping forces in Palestine once progress is achieved in the peace process and appropriate security conditions are met.
Speaking at the opening of the annual ambassadors' conference at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, attended by Spanish ambassadors from around the world, Sanchez said Spain would put forward the proposal "when the necessary conditions are in place and tangible progress is made in peace efforts, including recognition of the two-state solution."
Sanchez stressed that "the situation in Gaza remains unacceptable," emphasizing that peace cannot be limited to a temporary halt in fighting in a territory devastated by war.
He underlined that the establishment of a viable and secure Palestinian state is the only solution capable of achieving stability, development and progress in a region of critical importance to both Europe and Spain.
The Spanish prime minister reaffirmed that Spain would continue supporting Ukraine "for as long as necessary," adding that his country should also take part in the reconstruction of Palestine, where humanitarian conditions remain dire.
Sanchez's remarks come two days after he announced that his government would study the possibility of deploying Spanish peacekeeping forces in Ukraine following the end of the war there.
The statement followed an agreement reached by the so-called "coalition of the willing" in Paris on binding security guarantees for Ukraine, including the deployment of multinational military forces on the ground. (end)
hnd
hnd
