Kobrea Mobilizes Field Crews And Drill To El Perdido - Western Malargüe Mining District - Mendoza Province, Argentina

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Kobrea Exploration Corp. (CSE: KBX) (FSE: F3I) (OTCQB: KBXFF) (" Kobrea " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that crews are on site and the drill has been mobilized in preparation for the phase 1 diamond drill program at the El Perdido porphyry system within the Company's Western Malargüe Copper Projects (the " Property "). Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details).

"Our crew has worked hard in advance of the first ever drill program at El Perdido," commented James Hedalen, CEO. "We would like to extend our gratitude to everyone who has enabled us to get to this point including our local contractors and crew. We are expecting to begin drilling next week and will provide information on the initial drill program once the drills are at site."

El Perdido Prospect

The 6,878-hectare El Perdido Project is host to a porphyry Cu-Au-Mo system that has been defined at surface but has not seen any drilling to date (Figure 1). The porphyry target is characterized as a 2 x 2-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprint exhibiting classic porphyry alteration assemblages, anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum rock geochemistry, mapped quartz diorite porphyritic intrusions, extensive hydrothermal breccias and potassic alteration in an area that is otherwise dominated by phyllic alteration. The first ever diamond drill program will test the center of the system at El Perdido where the highest density of quartz stockwork veining associated with a potassic alteration assemblage occurs and which has been intruded by a series of inter-mineral hydrothermal breccias.







Figure 1. Plan maps of the El Perdido porphyry system. A) Geological map showing extents of potassic and phyllic alteration. B) 2025 Reduced to Pole magnetics. C) 2025 ASTER data showing sericite-clay alteration

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rory Ritchie, P.Geo., VP - Exploration and Director of Kobrea and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Kobrea

Kobrea Exploration Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and exploration of base metal projects. Kobrea holds the right to earn a 100% interest in 7 projects totaling over 733 km2 in southwestern Mendoza Province, Argentina (see the Company's August 19, 2024 news release for details). The properties are considered highly prospective for porphyry copper and porphyry copper-gold deposits. Numerous porphyry copper targets have been outlined to date exhibiting multi-kilometre hydrothermal alteration footprints, anomalous copper ± gold ± molybdenum geochemistry, quartz stockwork veining, localized hydrothermal breccias and Miocene aged dacitic to dioritic porphyry intrusions. Kobrea also holds a 100% interest in the Upland Copper Project in British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please consult the Company's filings, available at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Per: "James Hedalen"

James Hedalen

CEO & Director

Forward-Looking Statements

