QSE Provides Corporate Update On Organizational Growth And International Operations

January 08, 2026

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN80) ("QSE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update highlighting continued organizational growth and the expansion of its international operating footprint.

Over recent months, the Company has focused on integrating previously announced operations and advancing the rollout of its post-quantum security platform. In support of these initiatives, QSE has expanded its internal team across product development, engineering, finance, and commercial functions, strengthening execution capacity and operational readiness as the Company scales delivery for enterprise and institutional customers.

QSE currently maintains personnel and operating teams across three regions and multiple countries, with teams based in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. These teams support core functions including engineering, production, sales, customer success, and regional market development. Management believes that maintaining in-region operational presence is increasingly relevant for enterprise deployments, where implementation support, regulatory considerations, and localized customer engagement are important components of successful delivery.

Within the Asia-Pacific region, QSE maintains resources dedicated to ASEAN markets, alongside personnel integrated through recent acquisition activity. These teams now operate as part of QSE's unified global organization, supporting regional engagement while aligning with the Company's centralized product, security, and operating standards.

This organizational expansion reflects QSE's focus on building scalable, delivery-ready infrastructure designed to support customer assessment, deployment, and long-term lifecycle services for post-quantum security and encryption solutions. The Company continues to prioritize disciplined growth, ensuring that team expansion remains aligned with product execution, customer demand, and long-term strategic objectives.

Looking ahead, QSE expects to continue evaluating additional geographic expansion during 2026, subject to regulatory, operational, and market considerations. Management believes that the Company's current organizational capacity and international footprint position QSE to execute against its stated roadmap and further establish itself as a trusted provider of post-quantum security and encryption technologies.

About QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, QSE – Quantum Secure Encryption Corp is a technology company focused exclusively on post-quantum data security. QSE delivers quantum-secure encryption, immutable decentralized storage, secure data-in-transit solutions, and quantum-resilience services designed to protect sensitive information against both current and future cyber threats.

QSE's mission is to secure data now and into the future, helping governments, enterprises, and regulated industries transition safely into the post-quantum era.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

