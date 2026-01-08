MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to inform that Brazil's National Mining Agency (ANM) has issued on November 7th, 2025, the Mining Permit # 743, for the area 870.011/1989, granted under the lease agreement with Companhia Bahiana de Produção Mineral (CBPM) in the municipality of Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil.

The issuing of the Mining Permit triggered the final payment and execution between Homerun and CBPM, of the Definitive Lease Agreement number 026/2025, dated December 23rd, 2025, confirming the execution of the agreement number 041/2023, signed in December 2023 (see press release ), covering four mineral rights: 871.011/1989, 871.375/1989, 873.385/2007 and 870.141/2014. The final payment of R$ 1,000,000 has then been released to CBPM.

The announced mining permit pertains to the area in which Homerun announced a 43-101 compliant technical report on April, 29th 2025 containing a preliminary resource of 25.56 Mt Measured and 38.35Mt Inferred of high-purity silica sand (>99.6% SiO2). The MRE development initiative was part of Homerun's commitment under its partnership with Companhia Baiana de Pesquisa Mineral (CBPM), within the scope of the 40-year lease agreement between the Parties.

"Completion of this final definitive agreement gives Homerun three fully permitted leases in partnership with CBPM and the State of Bahia and aligns with our original stated plans to leverage Homerun into the direct control of significant resources in the SME Silica Sand District." stated Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun. "This milestone positions Homerun with operational-ready, permitted assets to support high-purity silica sand sales and the development of advanced purification processing and the development of advanced materials like solar glass for the energy and technology sectors."

Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy transition across four focused verticals: Silica, Solar, Energy Storage, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity low-iron silica resource in Bahia, Brazil, Homerun transforms raw silica into essential products and technologies that accelerate clean power adoption and deliver durable shareholder value.



⁠Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy materials.

Solar: Development of Latin America's first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant and the commercialization of antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility. ⁠Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy manufacturing in the Americas.

