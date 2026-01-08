Mozart's Timeless Music Celebrated At Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a spectacular concert timed to the 270th anniversary of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, one of classical music's most influential figures, Azernews reports.

Under the baton of Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra filled the grand hall with Mozart's timeless melodies.

The concert program "Rare Classical Music Evening" was met with great interest by the audience. Rafiga Guluzade delivered a brilliant performance on the piano, her fingers dancing across the keys with the grace and clarity that Mozart's works demand.

Sharif Bagirov, one of Azerbaijan's leading clarinettists, added a unique color to the evening with his expressive renditions, while Nina Makarova's mezzo-soprano voice soared through the hall, effortlessly conveying the depth and beauty of Mozart's vocal lines.

The performance was further enriched by the participation of Nigar Jafarova (soprano), Mahir Taghizada (baritone), Renata Abubekirova (violin), and Rena Rahimova (viola).

The Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, a distinguished musical ensemble based in Baku, Azerbaijan, was established in 1964 by composers Fikrat Amirov and Gara Garayev.

The orchestra performs compositions by Azerbaijani, Western European, and Russian composers and actively showcases Azerbaijani classical music internationally.

In 2025, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as the new conductor of the Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra.