Azerbaijan Diversifies Fig Supply, Imports From Saudi Arabia For First Time In 14 Years

According to Azernews, citing the State Statistics Committee, the value of fig imports rose by 17 percent compared to the same period of 2024, while import volumes increased by 53 percent, indicating growing domestic demand despite notable changes in supplier structure.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%