National-Level Emergency Declared In Blackout-Hit Dnipro Filatov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Filatov said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"From a purely technical standpoint, the situation in Dnipro is one of the most difficult. This is truly a national-level emergency," he said.

Filatov added that the city had been following all necessary response protocols since the night.

"Electricity is gradually returning to hospitals. However, I remind you that medical facilities have alternative power sources and the necessary reserves. The city's sewage system is also powered. The left bank is supported by alternative power sources. The water situation on the right bank is slowly stabilizing. All thanks to the tremendous efforts of power workers and utility services," Filatov said.

Zelensky urges no delay in air defense aid amid Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy sector

All boiler houses were cut off from power yesterday, and specialists are now doing everything possible to restore their operation. "Points of invincibility" are operating in the city.

Kindergartens are working four hours a day, and school holidays have been extended until January 11.

Earlier reports said that in the Zaporizhzhia region, the energy situation had already been stabilized by 05:00 after the Russian attack.