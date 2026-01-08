UK Delivers 13 Raven Air Defense Systems, Two Gravehawks To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Minister for Veterans and People at the UK Ministry of Defense Al Carns, Ukrinform reports.

"Thirteen RAVEN air-defense systems have now been provided to Ukraine, giving Ukrainian units the ability to rapidly defend themselves against Russian aerial threats," he said in a written response to Member of Parliament Ben Obese-Jecty.

According to him, Ukraine has also received two prototype Gravehawk air defense systems.

"Of the additional 15 GRAVEHAWK systems on contract, the first batch will be delivered shortly, and will reinforce Ukraine's ability to protect key infrastructure from Russia's deep-strike barrages," Carns said.

The Raven system is intended to provide short-range protection against drones, aircraft and helicopters operating near the front line. It is an air defense solution developed specifically for Ukraine and funded by the UK. The system uses the Royal Air Force's adapted AIM-132 ASRAAM missile launched from ground platforms.

Ukraine to receive 15 Gravehawk air defense systems from UK this year

Gravehawk is a joint UK-Danish system that uses Ukraine's existing R-73 (AA-11 Archer) air-to-air missiles in a ground-based role. It is designed to counter drones but can also provide defense against aircraft, helicopters and potentially cruise missiles. Using missiles already in Ukraine's arsenal is intended to simplify logistics and speed up deployment.

As reported, the UK has decided to provide Ukraine with GBP 600 million worth of air defense capabilities to help protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks during the winter months.

