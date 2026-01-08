ASE Index Slips 0.21% With JD8.3M Trading Volume

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- Trading volume of the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Thursday totaled JD8.3 million,as 3.6 million shares were exchanged through 3,142 transactions.The ASE general price index closed at 3,553 points, down 0.21%, against the previou session.Of the 94 companies traded, 18 firms posted share price gains, while 48 others went down, compared with their previous stock performance.By sector, the services index fell 0.58%, the industry index rose 0.24%, while the financial index slipped 0.18%.

