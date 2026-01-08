Labor Ministry Officially Launches 10-Year Labor Market Information System

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Labor on Thursday officially launched the Labor Market Information System after its pilot phase, providing updated labor market data to support evidence-based decision-making and better align labor supply with demand.Ministry media spokesperson Mohammad Zyoud said the system is a strategic national project spanning 10 years, with the ministry committed to continuously upgrading the platform and its tools to keep pace with economic changes.He said the system's official rollout comes after a pilot period dedicated to capturing user feedback, positioning the platform as a comprehensive reference that delivers an accurate diagnosis of labor market conditions and supports evidence-based government decision-making using updated data to better align labor supply with demand.Zyoud noted the system is available in Arabic and English through the ministry's website, enabling the private sector to serve as a core partner in analyzing labor market needs and employment files. He said it draws on a database of diverse indicators classified in line with international standards, helping anticipate future occupations and job trends in the Kingdom.He added that the system was developed with support from the International Labour Organization and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), in partnership with the Department of Statistics, the Social Security Corporation, and the ministries of higher education and scientific research and of digital economy and entrepreneurship, as well as the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission, the Vocational Training Corporation, the Development and Employment Fund, and specialized research centers such as the Jordan Strategy Forum.He said the ministry is coordinating with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship to operate the system in line with the highest cybersecurity and data-protection standards through government servers.