Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Interior Minister Calls For Lowering Administrative Detention


2026-01-08 08:07:26
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya met Thursday with the public administration heads in the Kingdom's governorates to discuss a number of issues, mainly preparations to respond to the expected weather depression in the coming days.
During the meeting, Faraya called for activating the civil defense plans developed by the relevant local committees nationwide and coordinating among all relevant stakeholders to raise the preparedness level.
On another note, the minister stressed during the meeting the need to cut administrative detention in the Kingdom.
The minister also urged the governorates' executive councils to begin implementing decentralization projects now after the 2026 general budget was approved.

MENAFN08012026000117011021ID1110572844



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search