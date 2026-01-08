Interior Minister Calls For Lowering Administrative Detention

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 8 (Petra) – Interior Minister Mazen Faraya met Thursday with the public administration heads in the Kingdom's governorates to discuss a number of issues, mainly preparations to respond to the expected weather depression in the coming days.During the meeting, Faraya called for activating the civil defense plans developed by the relevant local committees nationwide and coordinating among all relevant stakeholders to raise the preparedness level.On another note, the minister stressed during the meeting the need to cut administrative detention in the Kingdom.The minister also urged the governorates' executive councils to begin implementing decentralization projects now after the 2026 general budget was approved.