National Textiles Ministers' Conference Begins In Guwahati
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 08 January 2026, Delhi: The two-day National Textiles Ministers' Conference commenced today in Guwahati, Assam, bringing together Textile Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories across the nation, to deliberate on the future roadmap of India's textile sector.
Organised by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, the Conference is being held under the theme "India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation". The event aims to strengthen cooperative federalism and foster coordinated efforts between the Centre and States to position India as a global hub for textiles, apparel and technical textiles. The inaugural session was marked by the presence of the Union Minister of Textiles, Shri Giriraj Singh, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr..Mohan Yadav, Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita along with other dignitaries.
Speaking at the inaugural session, Union Minister for Textiles Shri Giriraj Singh said that the Union Government is working in a steady and balanced manner to harmonise production, exports, and sustainability in the textile sector. He said that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference aims to encourage brainstorming, innovation, and idea sharing to help build a strong roadmap for strengthening India's textile industry. The Union Minister urged the textile ministers of various states and UTs to formulate investor friendly policies and emphasized the need to attract greater investment in the textile sector at the state level. He expressed hope that the two-day deliberations at the conference would help pave the way forward. Speaking about the Northeastern region, Shri Giriraj Singh said that the Prime Minister has given the highest priority to the growth and development of the regions and the Government is working tirelessly to strengthen basic infrastructure and accelerate overall development in the Northeast.
Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, said that the textile industry in India is witnessing rapid growth and that the artistic skills of the country's craftsmen deserve greater access to global markets. He added that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference would provide a comprehensive roadmap for planning future actions to accelerate the growth of the textile industry.
Addressing the conference, Minister of State for Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita said that it is a moment of pride that the National Textiles Ministers' Conference is being organised in Guwahati, bringing together the Centre and the States to jointly build a roadmap for the textile sector. He added that through dialogue and coordination among representatives of the Centre and State governments, the conference will enable the Indian textile industry to expand its presence in the global market. Shri Margherita further asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has set an ambitious target of building a USD 350 billion textile economy. Referring to the Handloom Census 2019-20, Shri Margherita highlighted that the Northeastern region accounts for the highest handloom production in the country, contributing around 52 per cent of the total handloom output.
Secretary, Textiles, Smt Shami Rao said that the textile industry in the country continues to occupy an important place in the nation's social and economic life and nearly 500 districts across the country export one or more textile products to the global market. Speaking at the inaugural session Additional Secretary, Textiles, Shri. Rohit Kansal said that India is one of the largest textile-producing countries in the world, and the sector is growing rapidly, and the Union Government is working in close coordination with State Governments to promote the growth of the textile sector.
The inaugural session also featured the opening of an Exhibition and Pavilion, showcasing India's textile strength, innovation, and rich heritage. A report; India's Textile Atlas: State Compendium 2025, was also released today.
During the day, multiple sessions were held focusing on Infrastructure, Investments Raw materials and fibres including cotton, silk, jute, wool, Technical Textiles and New Age Fibres
Ministers and officials from various States & UTS shared best practices, investment opportunities, challenges and policy suggestions to further strengthen the sector.
The Conference will continue tomorrow with further deliberations on various topics including Exports, Branding, Handlooms and Handicrafts.
